World’s longest railway platform at Hubballi ready for inauguration

Hubballi: Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway station, Hubballi, has two lines from Davangere / Bengaluru and Gadag on one side and a line towards Londa the other side where the tracks branch towards Goa and Maharashtra. Single line working towards Gadag, Davangere and Londa was the main bottleneck which caused train delays.



Hubballi station had in the past five platforms and there was a need to increase the numbers in order to handle ever increasing traffic. As there was no space towards Londa side /station roadside of Hubballi, the yard was expanded towards Davangere/Gadag. Three new platforms have been added longitudinally in continuation of existing platforms, as part of remodelling of the yard.

Out of these, one platform is slated to become the longest in the world with a length of 1505 metres. This is being provided by extending Platform No.1, which presently is 681 metres long. The length of another platform being added now is 1123 mt. In addition to the two entries -- one at main entrance and another at Gadag Road to Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Railway Station -- one more is planned. The wok is being taken up at a cost of Rs 90 crore for full yard, signalling, electrical and third entry, building etc. The works for the yard remodelling started in Nov 2019.

To facilitate more number of platforms and easy receipt and dispatch of trains at the railway station yard remodelling was on Wednesday successfully commissioned with electronic interlocking in the presence of SWR General Manager Ajay Kumar Singh.

Elaborating on the benefits, Singh said, "Three new platforms have been added to present five to handle more number of trains. They enable simultaneous movements of trains in Hubballi Yard from three directions, Bangalore, Gadag and Londa. In Hubballi yard speed restriction of 15 kmph has been relaxed and full speed on the main line can be achieved.

Routing of home signals where trains have to wait for clearance to enter into the platform have been eliminated so that trains arriving to Hubballi can stop directly in the platform/track."