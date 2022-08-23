Yediyurappa flags off Veer Savarkar Rath Yatra

Mysuru: Even as Congress leaders are questioning thepersonality of Veer Savarkar as a freedom fighter, former chiefminister and BJP leader B S Yediyurappa said 'Indira Gandhi had oncedescribed Savarkar as a 'remarkable son' and had given him the creditof a 'freedom fighter'.

Addressing the gathering after flagging off Veer Savarkar Rath Yatraorganised by Veer Savarkar Prathishtana in front of Kote AnjaneyaSwamy temple at Mysuru Palace North gate on Tuesday Yediyurappa whosang paeans of praise of Savarkar said "Congress leaders themselves had turnedup for the funeral procession of Savarkar in Mumbai. He was one of theproud son of the soil, who for the cause of the country evensacrificed his Barrister degree. A votary of swadeshi, he instilledfears in the mind of Britishers, for which he was even incarceratedand lodged in Andaman jail".

Now, just for the cause of petty politics, Congress leaders aren'tready to give Savarkar his due as a freedom fighter. Those who aredenouncing Savarkar should read the vachana of 12th century socialreformer Basavanna, said Yediyurappa reminding the gathering aboutwhat even socialist leader Rammanohar Lohia had spoken in awe ofSavarkar.

Mysuru has a significant place in the history of freedom movement.It's my good fortune that I am flagging off the Rath Yatra in such aplace. Let the message of patriotism spread all over, saidYediyurappa. 'On the one hand, the country is making all efforts to evolve as a 'VishwaGuru', while on the other , vested interests are indulging inderailing the efforts. Amid this negative publicity is being madeagainst Savarkar, which is nothing but a serious offence', the former CM added.