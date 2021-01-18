Yediyurappa lambasts Uddhav Thackeray

Bengaluru: The political parties are inflamed over Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's remarks to incorporate those areas of Karnataka into Maharashtra where Marathi speaking population is in majority.

Speaking over the issue Karnataka CM, B S Yediyurappa said, "Maharashtra CM's statement raking up border issue in the name of Marathi language and culture is unwarranted and goes against the federal structure of the nation. Mahajan Commission report on this matter is final.

Marathi people are living in harmony with Kannadigas in Karnataka. Likewise, Kannadigas living in the border districts of Maharashtra are living in harmony with the Marathi people there. I condemn Shri Thakeray's comments which can disrupt the peace & harmony among people."

Yediyurappa said that Thackeray's remarks could disturb the prevailing harmonious atmosphere.

"I expect him, as a true Indian, to show his commitment and respect to the principles of federalism in letter and spirit," he said.

The state BJP, meanwhile, questioned Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar over their alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Calling the alliance as 'Maharashtra Vinashak Aghadi' the BJP in a tweet said, "Thackeray has "mischievously" raked up the Belagavi issue again. Will Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar explain to their alliance partner that the border issue is a dead subject. We demand them to protest against such needless interference from him." However, Siddaramaiah has condemned the statement by Maharashtra's CM.

"Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka. Don't try to instigate us by bringing up the issue which is already resolved. Mahajan report is final with respect to Belagavi border issue. Thackeray, don't try to politicize the issue which is already decided. You are not just a Shiv Sena activist. Don't forget that you are also a responsible Chief Minister," the leader of the opposition said.

Siddaramaiah stated, " We will never compromise or politicize matters related to the land-water-language of Karnataka. Protecting our State is our responsibility."

"Bringing Karnataka-occupied Marathi speaking and cultural areas in Maharashtra will be the true tribute to those who accepted martyrdom in the boundary battle. We are united and committed towards it. Respects to the martyr with this promise," the CMO Maharashtra read on Sunday.