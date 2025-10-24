Young generation trapped by mobile addiction

Kannada and Culture Minister and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivraj S. Tangadagi emphasized the urgent need to reconnect today’s mobile-addicted youth with the inspiring history of Karnataka’s great leaders and freedom fighters. Speaking after inaugurating the Kittur Rani Chennamma Jayanti celebrations at the Kannada Bhavan premises, the Minister said the younger generation must rediscover the joy of reading and learn about the heroes who shaped the nation.

“Today’s youth are lost in the world of mobile phones. It is unfortunate that even within a family, parents and children sit together but no longer speak to each other,” the Minister observed. He added that efforts must be made to ignite a love for reading among students and youngsters by introducing them to the real stories of India’s history through such commemorative events.

“Hence proved that women are embodiments of power. If a woman sets her mind to something, she can achieve anything — and Kittur Rani Chennamma is the truest example of this,” Minister Tangadagi said.

Describing Rani Chennamma as a mine of courage, sacrifice, diplomacy, and motherly compassion, he said she remains a timeless representative of womanhood in Karnataka. “Though today we celebrate her Jayanti, in truth, October 23 marks her historic victory over the British. It was on this very day that Rani Chennamma defeated British Collector Thackeray in battle — a moment of glory for Kittur,” he recalled.

The Minister noted that the Government of Karnataka officially declared October 23 as Kittur Rani Chennamma Jayanti in 2017, during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s previous tenure, to commemorate her triumph against British rule. He quoted Chennamma’s spirit: “Better to live like a lion for a day than a slave for a lifetime.” “Rani Chennamma fought valiantly for India’s freedom and became a nightmare for the British. She was truly the pride and protector of Karnataka,” he said. Rani Chennamma, born to the Desai family of Kakati in Belagavi district, was far ahead of her time. Unlike most women of her era, she mastered horse riding, weapon training, and statecraft, along with studies in Vedas, Puranas, and history, under her father’s encouragement.

After her husband’s death and the tragic loss of her son Shivaling Rudrasarja, Chennamma adopted a boy as heir to the throne. When the British refused to recognize the adoption and attempted to annex Kittur, she declared, “Kittur is a kingdom built by warriors — not traders measuring their wealth in scales.” She then took charge of the administration and ruled with justice, prosperity, and courage. “Kittur Rani Chennamma’s progressive thinking laid the foundation for an equal and self-reliant society long before such ideas were spoken of,” Tangadagi remarked. “We, who are born in the same land as this brave queen, must imbibe her ideals in our lives and dedicate ourselves to meaningful work.”

The event was attended by former minister Rani Satish, Dr. KV Nagaraj Moorthy (President, Karnataka Nataka Academy), Dr. Mahantesh Biradar (author), Department Director KM Gayathri Devi, and Joint Directors Banashankari Angadi and Balavantaray Patil, among others.