Youth assaulted for posting girl's photo on WhatsApp, video goes viral

Ballari: Ina shocking incident, a 19-year-old youth was brutally assaulted by a group of students in Ballari for allegedly posting a minor girl's photo as his WhatsApp status. The incident occurred on July 27 at the premises of an ITI college near Radio Park in Ballari city.

The victim, identified as Doddbasava, had uploaded a photograph of a minor girl on his WhatsApp status. This act reportedly angered the girl’s elder brother, who confronted him about it. The verbal altercation between the two soon escalated.

Later that day, the girl's brother, accompanied by a group of friends, allegedly attacked Doddbasava inside the college premises. The group, reportedly consisting of 10 individuals, including the girl's brother, mercilessly beat him using their hands, legs, a cricket bat, and even a belt. The assault was so severe that Doddbasava sustained injuries on his lips, jaw, chest, ribs, and waist.

Shockingly, the entire assault was video recorded by the girl's brother and the footage has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread condemnation.

Following the incident, a case was registered at the Cowl Bazaar Police Station against ten individuals, including Shashikumar and Saikumar.

Police have arrested all the accused, who are said to be students of the same college.

The victim, Doddbasava, who is also a student, received medical treatment and has been discharged from the hospital.

The incident has sparked outrage across the city, with many calling for strict action against the attackers. The viral video has raised serious concerns about student violence and misuse of social media in educational spaces.