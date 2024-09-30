Delhi CM Atishi Ensures Pothole-Free Diwali Ahead

In a bid to ensure a smooth and festive Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has launched a comprehensive initiative to eliminate potholes from the capital's roads. During a recent inspection of key thoroughfares, she emphasized the importance of maintaining road safety and accessibility for citizens as they prepare for the festival of lights.

Atishi's inspection included several busy intersections and residential areas, where she interacted with local residents and gathered feedback on road conditions. The CM assured the public that her administration is committed to completing all necessary repairs and improvements ahead of the Diwali celebrations.

"The safety and convenience of our citizens are our top priorities. We are determined to provide a pothole-free environment for everyone to enjoy this festive season," Atishi stated during her inspection. She also urged citizens to report any road issues promptly, ensuring that the municipal teams can address them swiftly.

The Delhi government has allocated additional resources to tackle the ongoing maintenance of roads and is closely monitoring progress across various districts. With just weeks to go before Diwali, the administration is working tirelessly to create a safe and pleasant atmosphere for all residents and visitors.

As Diwali approaches, the CM's proactive measures aim to enhance the overall festive experience in Delhi, promising a joyful celebration without the worry of pothole-related mishaps.