Meaningful Brainstorming Started Towards the Integration of Medical Science in Patanjali University

Swami Ramdev made a big announcement regarding treatment. Hundreds of participants from 16 states participated in Anamayam at Patanjali University, agreement was signed to promote education and research. Treatment will soon start in Patanjali Ayurveda Hospital in collaboration with AIIMS, Tata Cancer, Sir Ganga Ram: Swami Ramdev

Haridwar, 02 August. A grand two-day Anamayam International Conference was organized under the joint aegis of Patanjali University, Patanjali Research Institute and Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi. The conference was organized to provide a global platform for the integration and coordination of Ayurveda and modern medicine. More than 300 participants from about 200 educational institutions of 16 states participated in the conference through online and offline medium. Medical experts, researchers, policy makers and health technology experts from various higher medical and educational institutions of the country participated in the conference and shared their views. On this occasion, the Chancellor of the University, Pujya Swami Ramdev Maharaj made a big announcement. He said that soon, in view of public welfare, world-class treatment will be provided at low cost in Patanjali Ayurveda Hospital with the help of modern methods in collaboration with AIIMS, Tata Cancer Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

In the inaugural session, guests including yoga sage Swami Ramdev, Patanjali University Vice Chancellor and Ayurveda Shiromani Acharya Balkrishna also released three important books Ayurveda Avtaran, Integrated Pathy and the abstract booklet of the conference. During this, a mutual Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Dr. Shreya, Dr. Radhika and Dr. Mukesh from Indian Institute of Technology Ropar and Patanjali University Vice Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna to promote education and research.

Swami Ramdev, while highlighting the importance of integrated medicine along with evidence-based medicine, said that medical science should be for public welfare, not for earning money. Discussing about the 9 medical systems renowned across the world, Acharya Balkrishna said that Ayurveda is known for its capabilities while other systems are known due to specific places or traditions. He also explained in detail about the classical evidence, geographical and ecological evidence about the period of Maharishi Charak and Acharya Sushrut. He said that world-class treatment will be provided at low cost by modern medical system in Patanjali Ayurveda Hospital and work will be done to end conspiracy and loot in the name of medicine.

Vice Chancellor of Central University Prof. Srinivas Barkhedi, Dr. Vipin Kumar General Secretary Integrated AYUSH Council, Dr. Sunil Ahuja, Padmashri Dr. BN Gangadhar Chairman National Medical Commission, Dr. Vishal Mago Professor and Head of Department of Burn and Plastic Surgery AIIMS Rishikesh also addressed the program.

The first session of the program on AYUSH was started under the chairmanship of Dr. BN Gangadhar, Chairman, National Medical Commission and Professor D Gopal C Nanda, Chairman, Empowered Committee, AYUSH Ministry, Government of Odisha. In this, 5 speakers, namely, Professor Vaidya Rakesh Sharma, Guru Ravidas Ayurveda University, Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Dr. Manu Malhotra, Professor and Head of Department, ENT Department, AIIMS Rishikesh, Professor Pulak Mukherjee, Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Technology, Jadavpur University, Kolkata presented their research.

In the second session of the program, a comprehensive clinical case discussion was started under the chairmanship of Professor Dr. Gopal C Nanda and Professor Pulak Mukherjee. In which, two speakers, Professor Dr. Meenakshi Dhar, Professor and Head of Department, Department of Gerontology, AIIMS Rishikesh and DCB Dhanraj, Dean, Postgraduate Education, Department of Physiotherapy, Patanjali Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, presented their research on the diagnosis of three diseases, namely COPD. After this, Professor P Hemanta Kumar, National Institute of Ayurveda, Deemed University, Jaipur and Professor Sachin Gupta, Department of Surgery, Patanjali Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya presented their research on the diagnosis of fistula. In the same sequence, Dr. Raman Santra and Dr. Dheeraj Kumar Tyagi, Professor, Health Circle and Yoga Department, Patanjali Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya and Dr. Monica Pathania, Medical Department, AIIMS Rishikesh presented their research on disease prevention methods.

In the same sequence, the parallel poster session was presided over by Dr. Pradeep Nayan, Dr. Rashmi Atul Joshi, Dr. Kanak Soni and Dr. Ramakant Marde.

In the inaugural session, the Chancellor of Patanjali University, Param Pujya Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj and Vice Chancellor, Param Pujya Acharya Balkrishna Maharaj welcomed the chief guests by offering garlands, angvastras and Gangajal. Thereafter, the conference started with lighting of lamps by the chief guests, presentation of Kul Geet and Dhanvantari Vandana by Chandramohan of Patanjali University and his group. After this, welcome address was given by Dr. Anurag Ji, Vice President of Patanjali Research Institute.