As we step into 2026, India is witnessing the rise of a new generation of influential personalities who are redefining leadership, creativity, innovation, and social impact across industries. From entrepreneurs and legal experts to artists, social reformers, and spiritual guides, these rising personalities are shaping conversations that matter and creating real-world change. This curated list of 10 Rising Personalities Everyone Should Know in 2026 highlights individuals who are not just gaining visibility, but earning credibility through consistent work, ethical practices, and long-term vision. Whether you follow business, culture, law, social impact, or personal growth, these names represent the evolving face of modern India.

1. Shreyans Bhojak - Astrologer, Vastu Consultant, Tarot Reader, Graphologist.

Shreyans Bhojak belongs to a generation of practitioners who approach ancient sciences with logic, discipline, and responsibility. With more than ten years of experience, he is known for using Vedic Astrology and Vastu Shastra as practical tools to understand timing, behaviour, and decision-making, rather than matters of blind faith. His introduction to astrology came early, rooted in a family tradition that spans over ten decades under the guidance of his parents, Yamini Bhojak and Vimal Bhojak. Constant study and hands-on experience shape his working style, further influenced by his sister Divya Bhojak, a respected astrologer based in Canada. Today, Shreyans works with clients across countries, offering clarity through careful analysis of karmic patterns and life cycles.

2. Lakshay Jain, Serial Entrepreneur

Lakshay Jain is a new age serial entrepreneur known for building and scaling digital-first businesses with global reach. Born on 30 January 2004, he achieved early commercial success, with ventures spanning digital media, technology, and growth platforms operating across four continents and more than 30 countries. His work has drawn industry attention, with Rolling Stone naming him among the “Entrepreneurs to Watch”, highlighting his unconventional growth approach and execution. He has also been recognised by Entrepreneur Magazine with the “Innovator of the Year” award for his impact in the digital business ecosystem and was recently quoted by USA Scoop as one of the "Future Builders of America". Combining traditional brand thinking with modern distribution, Jain continues to emerge as a defining entrepreneurial personality to watch in 2026.

3. Dr. Md. Sahidul Arefin: Leading the Way in Scientific Autism Intervention

Dr. Md. Sahidul Arefin is emerging as one of the most influential voices in autism intervention in Kolkata. A doctoral-awarded Audiologist and Speech-Language Pathologist, he is widely

known for evidence-based autism therapy, early intervention for autism, and parent-centred autism management in Kolkata.

Recognised for his ethical leadership and legal advocacy, Dr. Arefin actively works to protect children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) from misdiagnosis and unscientific practices. His clinical expertise spans speech delay in autism, pragmatic language disorder, AAC for autism, and neurodevelopmental therapy.

As a rising personality of 2026, Dr. Md. Sahidul Arefin represents trust, science, and compassion—making him a name every parent seeking the best autism specialist in Kolkata should know.

4. Sandy Khanda: Social Entrepreneur & Climate and Hygiene Activist

Sandy Khanda’s journey into social impact began with a life altering moment in 2016, when a near-fatal accident reshaped his purpose. Since then, he has emerged as a committed social entrepreneur and the founder of the Gurugram-based Green Pencil Foundation and India Healthcare, working at the intersection of climate responsibility, gender dignity, and public health. Through initiatives like Periods of Pride, Climate Education his organisation has reached over two lakh women, encouraging menstrual hygiene awareness and the use of eco-friendly cloth pads while challenging long-standing taboos. Sandy’s work is rooted in education, grassroots awareness, and practical action rather than symbolism. By connecting sustainability with everyday dignity, he continues to drive meaningful change at the community level.

5. Sarthak Chaturvedi: Supreme Court Advocate & Authority in Sports and Anti-Doping Law

Sarthak Chaturvedi has quietly built a reputation as a dependable and forward-thinking advocate practising before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. His work spans constitutional, civil, criminal, and regulatory matters, where he is known for clear arguments and a disciplined courtroom approach. A significant part of his journey is rooted in sports law and anti doping regulations. As Legal Member and Chairperson of the NADA Adjudicating Authority, he presides over complex cases involving professional athletes, ensuring decisions remain fair, reasoned and legally sound. His association with international anti-doping frameworks adds further depth to his profile. With consistency, integrity and growing influence, Sarthak Chaturvedi is a legal professional to watch in 2026.

6. Ajay Adiyogi Sharma: The Mind Behind LawyersPress.in

Ajay Adiyogi Sharma is a dynamic personality known for his versatility as a social, political, legal, and spiritual thinker. A renowned civil lawyer practicing in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, he has earned a strong reputation for integrity, insight, and unwavering commitment to justice. He is the visionary founder of LawyersPress.in, an ambitious initiative aimed at building India’s largest cyber network of trial court lawyers. The platform seeks to empower the legal community by providing free websites to every District Bar Association, enabling the sharing of legal knowledge, and publishing legal, social, and political blogs. Beyond the courtroom, his creative and spiritual pursuits reflect a rare balance of discipline and inner depth. His work continues to inspire the legal fraternity and society at large, making him a respected and influential

voice in contemporary India.

Visit and connect your District Bar Association with: https://lawyerspress.in

7. Praanshu Vasudeva: A Young Singer Finding His Space in Bollywood

Praanshu Vasudeva, widely known as PRAA, is an emerging singer steadily building a strong presence in the Indian music space with his soulful and emotionally driven voice. His work stands out for its simplicity and sincerity, making it easy for listeners to connect. He gained wider attention with Saajna Ve, which resonated across digital platforms for its soothing tone and heartfelt expression. As Bollywood continues to embrace fresh and authentic voices, Praanshu is increasingly being seen as a singer aligned with its evolving musical sensibility. He is currently working on a highly anticipated qawwali project, where all eyes are on how he blends traditional Sufi emotion with a contemporary sound. Focused on growth and craft, Praanshu is a talent to watch in 2026.

8. Dr. Sahil Singh: Youngest Indian UN Ambassador Fighting Malnutrition Through Diplomacy

Dr. Sahil Singh’s rise from Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, to global policy platforms reflects a rare blend of learning, empathy, and action. At just 30, he became the youngest Indian appointed as an Ambassador with the UN-affiliated IIMSAM, where he works to address malnutrition through sustainable nutrition solutions. Deeply influenced by his upbringing and the values instilled by his late mother, Sahil has pursued extensive education across technology, policy, and development. His early diplomatic exposure shaped a practical, tech-driven outlook on humanitarian challenges. At IIMSAM, he actively promotes Spirulina-based nutrition and supports large-scale distribution for undernourished communities. With a focus on local solutions and global cooperation, Sahil Singh represents a new generation of purpose-led humanitarian leadership.

9. Sai Abhinay Chepuri: Leader, Entrepreneur & Innovation Strategist Building Scalable Systems | Driving Innovation

Sai Abhinay Chepuri’s professional journey is driven by a deep commitment to leadership, innovation, and building scalable systems that create long-term impact. Known for his ability to think structurally and execute decisively, he has consistently worked at the intersection of strategy, operations, and technology, transforming complex ideas into practical, high-functioning solutions. His work spans process design, system architecture, governance frameworks, and cross-functional collaboration, enabling organizations to move from fragmentation to clarity.

As an entrepreneur at heart, Sai Abhinay approaches challenges with a builder’s mindset — questioning existing models, introducing disciplined innovation, and focusing on sustainability over short-term gains. Rather than being confined to any single industry, his expertise lies in creating repeatable frameworks, empowering teams, and embedding innovation into everyday execution. Rooted in problem-solving, continuous improvement, and leadership by example, he continues to shape environments where efficiency, accountability, and innovation coexist to drive meaningful growth.

10. Saurabh Ojha: The Rising Tarot Reader and Vedic Astrologer Shaping Spiritual Guidance in 2026

Saurabh Ojha is emerging as a notable tarot reader and Vedic astrologer, earning his place among the 10 Rising Personalities Everyone Should Know in 2026. With a rare blend of intuitive tarot insights and the time-tested wisdom of Vedic astrology, he offers holistic guidance to those seeking clarity and direction. Saurabh is widely appreciated for his accurate readings, ethical practice, and practical remedies that help people navigate challenges related to career, relationships, finances, and personal growth. His calm demeanor and deep understanding of planetary influences allow him to connect meaningfully with clients from diverse backgrounds. As spiritual awareness continues to grow globally, Saurabh Ojha stands out as a modern guide rooted in tradition, helping individuals align with their true potential and life purpose.

He can be contacted on instagram : mr_analyst___

The personalities featured in this list reflect the diversity, ambition, and purpose driving India forward in 2026. Each of them, in their own field, is building influence through substance rather than noise — focusing on impact, integrity, and meaningful contribution. As audiences increasingly seek authenticity and expertise, these rising figures are set to play a significant role in shaping future trends, industries, and narratives. Keeping an eye on such emerging leaders not only helps us understand where India is headed, but also inspires the next wave of change makers. This list is just the beginning — and these names are ones you’ll be hearing much more about in the years to come.