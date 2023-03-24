10 steps, which can help your kids lean the habit of saving

There exists both good as well as serious reason as to why families might fall into this trap, the habit of saving is significant one to help kids establish when they are young. Teaching them about delayed gratification, when it comes money can help them guard against unnecessary spending as well learning to value establishing control of their money.



Major keyways include

-Saving money is a habit, which parents can teach their children at a young age.

-The first step is to explain important concepts such as savings, a budget and goals, then keep the conversation going .

-Giving children an allowance can teach them to value money as well as hard work. If chores are involved.

-Young Children might keep their saving in a piggy bank, but older one might wish to keep their money in a bank or on a debit card, while working on their goals.

-Children can learn the significance of living within their means, which is one of the basic tenets of savings.

Here, are the 10 steps, which you can take to get your kids on the saving bandwagon.

1. Discuss want vs needs

The first step in teaching kids, the value of saving is to help them distinguish between wants and needs. Explain that needs include the basics such as food, shelter, basic clothing, healthcare and education. Wants are all the extras, from movie tickets to designer sneakers, latest smartphone.

2. Allow them to earn money

More than three-quarters of parents stated that, they paid their children allowance in 2022 as per the survey conducted by T Rower Price. Kids earn up to $19.39 each week on average. If you wish your children to become savers, enable them to earn and save money and provide them with an opportunity to learn how to use it. When you offer allowances in exchange for chores. They would be learning the value of their hard work.

3. Set saving goals

if they know what it is they wish to save for, help them break down their goals into manageable bites. If they wish to buy a $50 video game, for example, they get a $10 allowance each week. Thus, help them figure out how long it would take to reach that goal, based on their saving rate.

4. Provide a place to save

When your children have a saving goal in mind, they would require a place to stash their cash. For younger kids, this may be piggy bank, but if they are little older, you might want to set up their own saving account at a bank or even get a kid-friendly debit card.

5. Help them to track

If your children receive allowance, having them write down their purchases each day and add them up at the end of the week, it can be eye-opening experience. Encourage them to think about how they are spending and how much faster they could reach their savings goal if they were to change their spending patterns.

6. Offer saving incentives

If your child has set a big savings goal, for example, a $400 tablet you could offer to match a percentage of what they have saved. As an alternative, you could offer a reward when your kid reaches a savings milestone, such as a $50 bonus for hitting the halfway mark.

7. Leave room for mistakes

You must put kids in control of their own money, thus allowing them to learn from their errors. It is tempting to step in and steer kids away from potentially costly mistake, but it might be better to use that mistake as a teachable moment. That way they would know in the future, what not to do with their cash.

8. Act as their creditor

One of the basic tenets of saving is to not live beyond your means. If your child has something they wish to buy and feels impatient about saving for it. Becoming your kid's creditor can help to teach a valuable lesson about saving. S

For example, your child wishes to purchase something that cost around #100, you could lend that money and require payment from the allowance that you provide, with interest. The lesson you want to teach is that saving might mean delaying gratification longer, but the item you wish to buy would end up costing less if you wait.

9. Talk about money

As per 2022 T Rowe Price Survey, 37% of the parents stated that they do not like to talk with their children about money, with many expressing embarrassment about bring up the topic. However, if kids wish to learn about saving, you have to nurture an ongoing discussion. Whether you schedule a regular weekly check-in to talk about money or make money chats part of your daily round, the key is to keep the conversation going.



10. Set a good Example

As per the T. Rowe Price Survey, it has been found that 51% of parents realized that they do not have enough of an emergency fund. If you want your children to learn how to save, you must set an example.

You could also decide to save something together, such as big screen Tv, a family vacation or a pool.

Barrier to teach children how to save money

Research suggests that many parents are reluctant to even talk about10 steps, which can help your kids lean the habit of saving