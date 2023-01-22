5 Friends who might Break your Marriage

Friends generally share similar traits; they are more like family and few other friends are more like acquaintances. Few friends are needy and other friends very generous.



What is great thing about friends is, they are the ones who feel happy when you are happy and they are with you in good times as well as bad times. It is something similar to God's way of putting good people in your life to make it better. However, few people might not really be our friends and their presence can present various distracting as well as crippling effects in our life, especially if you are married.

Your marriage is the one friendship that should always come first, you must find that few people do not understand that or perhaps they do not share the same outlook. Therefore, it is significant to nurture your marriage and ditch friendships that could potentially cause problems. Sometimes, it is not very easy to see these types of friends as hazardous, especially if you are blinded by other elements. However, if you stay true to yourself and seek out ways to rid yourself from these toxic people you will discover which friends could potentially break up your marriage.

Stage Five Clinger Friend

Most of us, might have experienced it. This friend is stuck to you like glue. No matter what you do, they feel like they have to invite themselves and be around you 24/7. While few friendships become more a family element, it is significant to still maintain healthy boundaries. Which means you cannot be around each other all of the time and you cannot do everything together. There are times, when it is important for a husband and wife to have a alone time, not only does this present a platform for couples to bond. But it also gives a couple the opportunity to connect away from any kind distractions. You would find that if you are constantly including your friend as the third wheel or consistently neglecting your spouse that things might begin to crumble.

Stay away from those friends who do not share same morals and ethics

You must ensure, you surround yourself with people who share your views because they are part of the world you are surrounding yourself with. If you live within negativity and drama, then that what you will put out. The same outcome is true, when it comes to positivity, if you surround yourself with positive elements that is what your outcome will be. Try to surround yourself with other people, who can offer positive dynamic to support your marriage. You will find that negative people can be a wedge within your marriage

Liars

Liars are another dangerous friends to have. Unfortunately, there are few people in the world today who receive their happiness by making others miserable. In most cases, these people are very good at convincing you that what they are telling you is the truth when in fact it is further thing from the truth. Once you have identified your friend as a liar, it is important to distance yourself. Oftentimes, you might be caught up subjecting these lies that would cause rift within your marriage because you would have invested valuable time with someone who has no intentions of bringing positivity into your life. It is important to remember that you save someone from their lies.

Stay away from friends who talk badly about opposite sex

It is significant to recognize the friends who talk badly about the opposite sex. Perhaps, this individual is going through a difficult time or had a bad relationship either way, they are categorized an entire sex into category that they have set out to hate. You would find that this friend would thrive during your conversations that would involve frustrations or obstacles that you and your spouse are experiencing. While you might love your spouse very much, it can be extremely frustrating to separate the negative thing you are hearing when you are going through a rough patch yourself. Never allow this friend to group your spouse into category because it is not fair for your marriage to be attached to a negative stigma.

Cut out of your life, a close friend of the opposite sex

We all had a close friend that, caused rough waters with our spouse. While there was no real competition or sparks, your spouse might feel threatened by this individual for one reason or another. In few ways, this can brought on by self-esteem issues or prior events that took place in another relationship. Either way, remember, you took a vow to honor your spouse through sickness and in health and honor that vow. Talk to your friend and explain to them the issues your spouse has and in the end it's important that pick your spouse. If you always carry a third wheel that makes things uncomfortable. There would be always be the I am not good enough factor and it is important that your spouse like your number one.

Remember, there is no definitive right or wrong way to live our your marriage. Everyone has different dynamics because every relationship is different, however it is important the friends in your life bring positive elements to the table. You will have to discover the truth about your friends on your own, but once you uncover the truth do not wait on acting. Communicate with your spouse and make sure that you are on the same page because the reality is if you are friends with someone, then your spouse will also experience those positive or negative elements.