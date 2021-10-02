  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Life Style

5 Most Beautiful Train Stations In The World

5 Most Beautiful Train Stations In The World
x

5 Most Beautiful Train Stations In The World

Highlights

5 Most Beautiful Train Stations In The World

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Station (India)


The Chhatrapati Shivaji Station, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a must-see tourist site in Mumbai and has architectural traditional Indian components with Victorian Gothic design in a stunning way.

Grand Central Terminal, New York (US)


The Grand Central Terminal is a New York City landmark and one of the world's most beautiful train terminals and for its exquisite Beaux-Arts architecture, the station has been featured in a number of popular Hollywood films

St. Pancras International Station, London (UK)


The international train station first opened its doors in 1868 and is considered a Victorian engineering masterpiece, is famous for its magnificence and offers a variety of entertainment options.

Ramses Station, Cairo (Egypt)


Cairo's Ramses Station is a wonder of Egyptian architecture. The station is named after Pharaoh Ramses II's statue

Kuala Lumpur Station, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)


The stunning facade of Kuala Lumpur Station is well-known and looks like a typical Victorian building featuring a glass and iron dome.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X