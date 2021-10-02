5 Most Beautiful Train Stations In The World

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Station (India)





The Chhatrapati Shivaji Station, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a must-see tourist site in Mumbai and has architectural traditional Indian components with Victorian Gothic design in a stunning way.

Grand Central Terminal, New York (US)





The Grand Central Terminal is a New York City landmark and one of the world's most beautiful train terminals and for its exquisite Beaux-Arts architecture, the station has been featured in a number of popular Hollywood films

St. Pancras International Station, London (UK)





The international train station first opened its doors in 1868 and is considered a Victorian engineering masterpiece, is famous for its magnificence and offers a variety of entertainment options.



Ramses Station, Cairo (Egypt)





Cairo's Ramses Station is a wonder of Egyptian architecture. The station is named after Pharaoh Ramses II's statue



Kuala Lumpur Station, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)





The stunning facade of Kuala Lumpur Station is well-known and looks like a typical Victorian building featuring a glass and iron dome.





