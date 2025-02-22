Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani Shine in Red and Ivory at Their Dreamy Wedding

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are officially married! The couple tied the knot in a grand yet intimate Hindu wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Following their wedding, they made their first public appearance, radiating happiness as they posed for the cameras.

A Romantic First Appearance

Viral videos from the wedding night captured heartwarming moments between the newlyweds. In one clip, Aadar was seen kissing Alekha’s forehead and sharing a warm embrace, making fans swoon over their chemistry.









Alekha Advani’s Traditional Bridal Look

Alekha embraced classic bridal elegance by opting for a red lehenga adorned with intricate gold embroidery. She paired it with a matching blouse featuring similar detailing and completed the look with a traditional red wedding veil. Her jewellery included a striking emerald necklace, matching earrings, and red bangles. She enhanced her bridal glow with a flawless makeup look featuring well-defined eyes, blush, and a matte lip shade.

Aadar Jain’s Ivory Sherwani

Complementing Alekha’s vibrant attire, Aadar Jain chose an ivory sherwani featuring intricate embroidery in a subtle, lighter ivory shade. He accessorized his regal look with a matching safa and an emerald necklace, perfectly matching Alekha’s jewellery.

A Star-Studded Affair

The wedding saw an impressive guest list, with Bollywood’s biggest names in attendance. Celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Akash Ambani, Anil Ambani, Boney Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda, and Agastya Nanda graced the occasion, adding to the grandeur of the celebration.

Aadar and Alekha’s wedding was a beautiful blend of tradition and elegance, making it a night to remember!