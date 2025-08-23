Ananya Panday Dazzles as Showstopper in Punit Balana’s Hot Pink Lehenga

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly Ananya Panday, who took the runway as the showstopper. Dressed in a dazzling hot pink lehenga, she embodied the spirit of the collection with effortless grace. The ensemble was crafted with detailed artistry, showcasing traditional techniques like coin embroidery, delicate Gota work, and the shimmering effect of Chandi Till Ka Kaam. These embellishments, rooted in Rajasthani heritage, gave the lehenga a regal essence, while the bold pink hue added vibrancy and freshness.

Designer Punit Balana recently marked a major milestone in his career by celebrating 10 years in the fashion industry with the launch of his special collection, Amer . The showcase took place at the iconic Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, a fitting location for a collection that drew heavily from Rajasthan’s royal heritage. Inspired by the grandeur of Amer Fort and the sparkling intricacies of the Sheesh Mahal, the collection highlighted the timeless beauty of Indian craftsmanship while blending it seamlessly with contemporary design sensibilities. Each creation was envisioned as a dialogue between tradition and modernity, carrying the weight of history while remaining relevant to today’s fashion-forward audience.





The voluminous skirt, adorned with intricate motifs, celebrated centuries of craftsmanship, while the cropped blouse introduced a sharp modern edge. Completing the look was a sheer dupatta, draped with fluid elegance over her shoulders, balancing grandeur with delicacy. Together, the outfit reflected the designer’s intent to honor tradition while making it resonate with a new generation.

A Regal Runway Experience

The setting of the showcase amplified the impact of the designs. The runway was styled to reflect Rajasthan’s royal architecture, with glowing candles, flowing fountains, and terracotta accents creating a backdrop reminiscent of Amer itself. Against this majestic atmosphere, Ananya Panday’s striking lehenga stood out as the perfect fusion of heritage and innovation. Her walk radiated poise, ensuring that the showstopper moment was not just about fashion but also about storytelling through design.

Styling That Elevated the Look

Ananya’s styling choices further added to the drama of the ensemble. A statement emerald-and-diamond necklace offered a bold contrast to the vivid pink lehenga, enhancing its regal quality. The makeup was designed to complement rather than compete, with sharply defined eyes, softly blushed cheeks, and a natural lip shade. Her hair was styled sleekly away from her face, drawing attention to the finesse of the couture and her confident presence on the runway.

Amer: Heritage Meets Modern Womanhood

The collection Amer symbolised more than just a milestone for Punit Balana. It was a tribute to the grandeur of Indian artistry, showcasing how traditional techniques can be preserved and reinvented for the modern era. Every piece reflected the idea that cultural heritage remains timeless when reimagined thoughtfully.

Ananya Panday, with her youthful elegance and commanding presence, brought that narrative to life. As she closed the show in her hot pink lehenga, the moment underscored a decade of Balana’s creative journey and his vision for the future — where the past and present merge beautifully on the runway.