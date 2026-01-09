PM Modi to join devotees in Somnath tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-day visit to Gujarat, beginning Saturday, during which he will participate in major religious, cultural, diplomatic and infrastructure-related events across Somnath, Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

The visit will begin on Saturday, when the Prime Minister arrives in Somnath in the evening. At 8 p.m., he will join devotees at the Somnath Temple for Omkar Mantra chanting, followed by viewing a special drone show organised in the temple complex.

On January 11, at 9.45 a.m., the Prime Minister will participate in the 'Shaurya Yatra', a ceremonial procession honouring the countless warriors who sacrificed their lives defending the Somnath Temple through history.

At 10.15 a.m., he will perform Darshan and Pooja at the temple, and later, at 11 a.m., he will attend a public function marking the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv'.

Later that afternoon, the Prime Minister will travel to Rajkot for the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra region.

At 1.30 p.m., he will inaugurate the conference's trade show and exhibition, after which he will formally inaugurate the regional conference at 2 p.m. at Marwadi University and address participants.

From Rajkot, the Prime Minister will head to Ahmedabad. At 5.15 p.m., he will inaugurate the remaining stretch of Phase 2 of the Ahmedabad Metro, connecting Sector 10A to Mahatma Mandir, at a ceremony at the Mahatma Mandir Metro Station.

On January 12, Prime Minister Modi will meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ahmedabad.

The two leaders will visit the Sabarmati Ashram at 9.30 a.m., and subsequently take part in the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront at 10 a.m. This will be followed by bilateral talks beginning at 11.15 a.m. at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The meeting will review progress under the India–Germany Strategic Partnership, which recently completed 25 years.