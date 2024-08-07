APCO Handlooms Journey to Preserve Andhra Pradesh’s Tradition with Amazon

This year, as Amazon celebrates National Handloom Day, it puts a spotlight on business like APCO Handlooms who are dedicated to work towards the upliftment of local artisans. In Andhra Pradesh, the love for handlooms is deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric of society and A.P. State Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society (APSHWCS), popularly known as APCO Handlooms embodies this spirit with pure dedication. Founded in 1976, APCO Handlooms was born from the ethos of reviving the fading handloom tradition of Andhra Pradesh while supporting the livelihoods of many artisans and weavers.

Over the years, APCO Handlooms has evolved into a symbol of sustainability and empowerment that supports over a thousand weavers by providing them with a platform to showcase their craftsmanship to the world. By incorporating sustainable practices like eco-friendly dyes and waste reduction, APCO Handlooms not only benefits the environment but also strengthens local communities with fair wages and skill-enhancing workshops.

Partnership with Amazon

In 2019, APCO Handlooms embarked on a transformative journey with Amazon, expanding its reach beyond India's borders and allowing the brand to gain international recognition. Amazon's vast reach and innovative tools provided APCO Handlooms with an unparalleled opportunity to expand its online footprint, enabling them to compete with mass-produced products.

With Amazon's support, APCO Handlooms has successfully overcome challenges related to marketing and logistics. Programs such as Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) and Amazon Advertising have been instrumental in navigating the challenges of logistics and competition while ensuring APCO Handlooms offerings reach customers efficiently. This collaboration has opened up new opportunities for the brand, enabling the brand to overcome traditional barriers and embrace the potential of digital commerce. The online presence established through Amazon has not only increased sales but has also created a direct market for weavers, boosting their confidence and livelihoods. The partnership has further solidified APCO Handlooms commitment to promoting Indian handloom products and showcasing the cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh to a global audience.

Looking ahead, APCO has ambitious goals for 2024 and beyond. The brand aims to expand its product lines with innovative designs while maintaining the integrity of traditional craftsmanship. Their new ventures include expanding their product lines, exploring new markets and collaborating with designers. APCO Handlooms structure ensures that the weavers receive fair wages, social benefits, and the necessary support to carry forward their unique skills without the need to seek alternative employment. This National Handloom Day, APCO Handlooms and Amazon celebrate the timeless artistry of India's weavers while preserving cultural heritage and empowering artisans across the country.