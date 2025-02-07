Asia Jewels Show 2025 Announced

Asia Jewels Show 2025, South India’s premier jewellery exhibition, is set to dazzle Hyderabad with its 56th edition at Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, on 21st–23rd February 2025.

The grand date announcement event saw actress Pratika Mishra, Miss India Telangana 2025 Prakruti Kambam, and top models showcasing exquisite wedding and bridal jewellery. This exclusive showcase will feature luxury gold, diamond, polki, and fusion designs from top jewellers across India.

Chief organiser Harish Sachdev highlighted it as a one-stop destination for brides and jewellery connoisseurs. With world-class collections under one roof, the event promises an unforgettable shopping experience.