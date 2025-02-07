Live
- Ola Electric’s loss widens to Rs 564 crore in Q3, revenue drops 19 pc as stock plunges
- Warmth, hospitality by Prez Droupadi Murmu made my Rashtrapati Bhavan visit special: Sachin Tendulkar
- RBI defers rollout of LCR norms by a year in big relief to banks
- RG Kar financial scam: Accused will get ample time to study CBI charge sheet, says Calcutta HC
- NDA MPs from Bihar thank PM Modi for budget bonanza, gift him Madhubani paintings
- 59 cases of HMPV reported from 11 states in January: Prataprao Jadhav
- Alleging anomalies, LoP Rahul asks EC to share Maha voters' list for LS, Assembly polls
- India hits 100 GW solar power capacity milestone, local manufacturing surges
- Mahakumbh 2025: Over 400 Million Devotees Gather for Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam
- Zambia assures stable HIV drug supply despite US funding halt
Just In
Asia Jewels Show 2025 Announced
Highlights
Asia Jewels Show 2025, South India’s premier jewellery exhibition, is set to dazzle Hyderabad with its 56th edition at Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, on 21st–23rd February 2025.
Asia Jewels Show 2025, South India’s premier jewellery exhibition, is set to dazzle Hyderabad with its 56th edition at Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, on 21st–23rd February 2025.
The grand date announcement event saw actress Pratika Mishra, Miss India Telangana 2025 Prakruti Kambam, and top models showcasing exquisite wedding and bridal jewellery. This exclusive showcase will feature luxury gold, diamond, polki, and fusion designs from top jewellers across India.
Chief organiser Harish Sachdev highlighted it as a one-stop destination for brides and jewellery connoisseurs. With world-class collections under one roof, the event promises an unforgettable shopping experience.
Next Story