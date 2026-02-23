Real-time surveillance, 'Tyson' helped eliminate Pak terrorist group in J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu: The Army said on Monday that the operation to eliminate the major group of terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district was launched in April/May last year.

The press statement issued by the Army said, “A major terror group operating in the area was being relentlessly pursued by the security forces. Operations were launched in April/May last year and were sustained despite rains and snow during winters. Successful contact with the group resulted in the elimination of three hardcore terrorists in April 2025. The latest of the group, code name 'Saifullah', along with his close associate code name 'Adil' and two other terrorists, were surviving and on the run."

The statement said that based on the collaborative assessment of intelligence provided by J&K Police, the Intelligence Bureau and its own sources, a Joint Counter Terrorist (CT) Operation, codenamed Operation Trashi-I, was launched on January 14 in the Chhatroo, Kishtwar region.

The operation was to track and neutralise terrorists operating in the area by troops of Counter Insurgency Force (CIF) Delta under White Knight Corps, including Assam Rifles, in close coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force.

While describing the operation, the Army said, “On January 18, 2026, contact was established with the terror group and their well-prepared and stocked hideout was busted by the security forces. Relentless pursuit of the terrorists on the run resulted in the elimination of one terrorist code-named Adil on 04 February 2026 in Op Trashi-1, besides two terrorists being neutralised in a separate Operation, Op Kiya on the same day. Following the contact of 04 February 2026, the Security Forces continued with grit and determination towards the elimination of the remaining terrorists."

“The terrorists were re-engaged at approximately 1100 hrs on 22 February 2026. Displaying high standards of tactical precision, seamless inter-agency coordination and resolute operational efficiency, Security Forces, including JKP and CRPF, rigorously pursued the terrorist group in the challenging and rugged terrain and harsh weather conditions. The persistent actions of the security forces in this long duration large scale operation spanning over a month, the security forces neutralised all four hardcore terrorists," the Army said.

The final encounter site, in which three terrorists were successfully neutralised on the steep slopes of a rugged mountain, was cordoned by the security forces on the night of February 21-22.

The troops displayed exceptional tactical precision and swiftness, ensuring zero casualties among their own personnel.

The Army has highlighted the role of its trained Dog 'Tyson' who entered the Dhok to ascertain the presence of terrorists. Terrorists opened fire, during which Tyson was injured.

“During the search of the area, till now, war-like stores, including three AK-47 rifles, have been recovered along with bodies of the slain terrorists. The operation reflected seamless coordination between the Army, CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, notably the SOG. Reinforcements, including special forces, were quickly mobilised," said the statement.

The Army utilised real-time surveillance drones and night vision equipment to track and contain terrorist movement, preventing any potential escape.

"CIF (D), under the aegis of White Knight Corps, Northern Command, in close coordination with JKP and CRPF, and based on intelligence inputs from multiple sources, have eliminated 06 x Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in its Area of Responsibility over the past 20 days. The formation will continue to undertake intelligence-based operations, sustain operational momentum and maintain dominance in the Area of Responsibility,” the media statement said.