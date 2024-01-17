Banada Ashtami 2024: Date, history, significance, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals and all you need to know

Banada Ekadashi, a splendid celebration dedicated to the Shakambhari avatar of the formidable goddess Durga, unfolds the benevolence of nourishment and health. Revered for bestowing abundance and prosperity, this auspicious occasion takes place in the Pausha month of the Hindu lunar calendar and is widely observed in significant states such as Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. Also known as Paush Gupt Navratri, the festivities commence on Paush Shukla Ashtami and culminate on Paush Purnima. As devotees fast in honour of goddess Shakambhari, the day is marked by various rituals and customs. Here is a comprehensive guide covering the date, history, significance, auspicious timings, and puja rituals for Banada Ashtami 2024.

Banada Ashtami 2024 Date and Historical Background:

This year, Banada Ashtami will be celebrated with grandeur on Thursday, January 18. The historical roots of this celebration trace back to a time of severe drought and famine, where suffering afflicted all living beings. In response, Goddess Durga assumed the form of Shakambhari, descending to Earth to alleviate the hardships. Through her benevolence, she provided nourishing food, water, and comforts, earning her the revered status of a goddess associated with good health. Consequently, devotees celebrate and worship her for these attributes.

Banada Ashtami 2024 Shubh Muhurat and Puja Timings: According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Banada Ashtami 2024 are as follows:

• Shakambhari Navratri begins on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

• Shakambhari Navratri concludes on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

• Ashtami Tithi commences at 10:06 PM on January 17, 2024.

• Ashtami Tithi concludes at 08:44 PM on January 18, 2024.

Banada Ashtami 2024 Puja Rituals:

On Banada Ekadashi, devotees observe a fast dedicated to goddess Shakambhari and perform special pujas for Goddess Durga. The sacred rituals include using gangajal to purify the worship area, offering special sweets, fruits, flowers, and holy offerings to the goddess. A key custom involves the recitation of the Durga mantra 108 times, along with the recitation of essential verses from the Durga stotram.

Significance of Banada Ashtami:

When Goddess Durga assumes the forms of Bhagwati or Shakambhari during Banada Ekadashi, devotees believe it brings them prosperity and fulfills their desires. The goddess's benevolence banishes problems from their lives, blessing them with a healthy diet, a fulfilling life, and an active lifestyle. The festival radiates boundless happiness, and devotees are drawn to its joyful and peaceful atmosphere. Celebrating Banada Ekadashi is an opportunity to seek blessings for a prosperous and fulfilling life.

As the auspicious Banada Ashtami approaches, may devotees find solace and blessings in the divine celebrations of goddess Shakambhari.