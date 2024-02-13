Basant Panchami 2024: The Significance of Wearing Yellow On This Day

On Basant Panchami, which falls on February 14 this year, devotees honour Mother Saraswati, the deity of wisdom and speech. It’s customary to wear yellow attire, present yellow offerings to Saraswati, and adorn her with yellow garments. However, do you understand the significance behind the prominence of the colour yellow on Basant Panchami?

According to the scriptures, yellow symbolizes happiness and tranquillity, relieving stress. Basant Panchami marks the onset of spring, bringing a significant reduction in coldness and a pleasant change in weather. Fields are adorned with yellow mustard flowers, enhancing the abundance of yellow. Additionally, sunlight intensifies the yellow hue during Uttarayan. Given this abundance of yellow during these days, people opt to wear yellow attire on Basant Panchami.

As per religious scriptures, wearing yellow attire on Basant Panchami holds significance rooted in various beliefs. Yellow is associated with Lord Surya Dev. Just as the sun’s rays dispel darkness, yellow is believed to cleanse the heart of negative emotions, making it auspicious to wear on this day.

In astrology, yellow is regarded as an extremely auspicious colour, believed to boost morale and bring success in endeavours. It’s noteworthy that yellow is not only associated with Lord Surya but also with Lord Vishnu, symbolising infinite knowledge and with Lord Ganesha, whose dhoti is yellow. Consequently, wearing yellow attire, especially a yellow dhoti, is considered auspicious in all ceremonial occasions.

The fifth day of the waxing phase of the Magh month, known as Panchami, is dedicated to Mother Saraswati. This day marks the celebration of Basant Panchami nationwide, signifying the welcoming of the spring season. It holds special significance for the worship of Mother Saraswati, Lord Vishnu, and Kamadeva, as per religious beliefs.

Kite flying is a customary activity on Basant Panchami in various parts of India, enjoyed by people of all ages, including children. It symbolizes the arrival of spring and the clear blue skies, adding to the festive ambiance. Additionally, traditional cuisine plays a significant role in the celebration, with Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh featuring sweet delicacies like Kheer, a rice and milk pudding, and Kesar Pista, a saffron and pistachio-based dessert.