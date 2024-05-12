Vladimir Putin approves structure of Russia's new government

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the structure of Russia's new government, which will consist of one first deputy prime minister and nine deputy prime ministers.

According to the new decree "On the Structure of Federal Executive Bodies," which Putin signed, the new government will see a shift in the distribution of responsibilities among the deputies, one of whom will act as the Russian Federation and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, Xinhua news agency reported.

There is also a Deputy Prime Minister, who will assume the role of Chief of Staff of the Government Executive Office.

The reappointed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is required to submit his deputy candidates for consideration to the State Duma or lower house of parliament.

He must also propose candidates for federal ministers, excluding the heads of security agencies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose nominations will be presented by the president for consultation with senators of the Russian Federation.

The Russian government resigned in accordance with the law after the inauguration of the president on May 7. Nevertheless, its members will continue to perform their duties until the formation of a new government.