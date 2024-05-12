Actress Soniya Singh Grand Launched The EPIC New Swift Car at Pavan Motors in Serilingampally

THE EPIC NEW SWIFT launched at Pavan Motors in Serilingampally by Actress Soniya Singh

The EPIC new Swift comes with 6 airbags as standard. The mileage of this new Swift is 24.8 kmpl in manual transmission and 25.75 kmpl in AMT.

Hyderabad: Indian carmaker Maruti Suzuki has launched the latest edition of Swift by & Soniya Singh - Actress , Mr BIKRAM SATAPATHY REGIONAL MANAGER - MARUTI SUZUKI & Pavan Motors MD Mr Chandra PavanReddy here at Pavan Motors in Serilingampally in the city.

The keys of the new Swift car were handed over by Sonia Singh to the customers who had pre-booked the vehicles.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Actress Soniya Singh said that Maruti cars are the best maintenance-free cars and also give high mileage.

Chandra Pavan Reddy, Managing Director, Pavan Motors Group said, “We are happy to launch this new Swift in the market at our Pavan Motors showroom here in Serilingampally.

The new Swift comes with 6 airbags as standard. The mileage of this new Swift is 24.8 kmpl in manual transmission and 25.75 kmpl in AMT.

Further, it has advanced features like hill hold assist, electronic stability program, reverse camera parking, and ABS with EBD.

It is available in 9 variants with 6 single tone and 3 dual tone colors.

The new Swift is available in petrol only with 1197cc and is priced at Rs 6,49,000 ex-showroom.

Pavan Motors BUSINESS HEAD- RaviReddy & AGM , showroom staff and customers were also present