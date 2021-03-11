A guide on skin toners

Facial toners have been around for many years, but don't get the appreciated accolades they deserve. There are many benefits to a skin toner if you use the appropriate and best toner for your face. Once you find the best one for you, you'll notice a refreshing difference in the tone and overall health of your skin. Alcohol free toner is best for sensitive skin, and all skin types as it helps rejuvenate your skin without over-drying.

Regular use of toner can really change your skin for the better. If you are thinking of including toner in your skin care routine, here is a list of proven benefits to motivate your further.

Toner restores the pH balance of your skin

Ever felt your skin dry out after cleansing? Some cleansers are harsh on the skin. They contain ingredients that disrupt the natural pH balance of the skin, making it more prone to bacterial infection, inflammation or dryness. Skin's optimal pH is 5.5. When you use toner on your face regularly, the optimum pH level (acid mantle) is maintained which acts a barrier to germs and bacteria while keeping the skin moisturised and healthy.

Toner tightens up the pores of your skin

More dirt and oil enters the skin when the pores are large. These impurities makes the skin more prone to acne and infections. Regular use of toner tightens the pores and shrinks their overall size. Hence, less oil and toxins settle in the skin creating a fresher and cleaner look. By toning, the skin becomes visibly smoother, and it becomes harder for the debris to penetrate it.

Toner helps in preventing skin breakouts

When sweat, oil, and dirt become clogged in the pores, it results in skin breakouts. Oily skin is more prone to acne and pimples for this reason. Toners are helpful in treating this situation. By removing oil buildup, residue, and dead skin cells, facial toners control acne and other skin breakouts.

Toner hydrates and nourishes the skin

There is a reason why toning is done right after cleansing and just before moisturizing. The hydrating ingredients present in the toner prep the skin to absorb the moisture better. The skin is usually tight and dry right after cleansing. Moist skin can better absorb topical products than dry skin. Hence, toning ensures that your favorite moisturizer can nourish your skin deeply.

Toner helps in complete cleansing

Even after cleansing, some of the impurities remain on the skin. This might be the residual makeup or some of the oil content left behind by the cleansers. An essential purpose of a toner is to get rid of them and to clean the pores from within. Toners also remove environmental toxins and chemical residues from your skin, revealing a brighter and healthier complexion.

When to Use Toner?

The short answer to this question is it goes after cleansing. A toner is used as the second part of the cleansing process, preferably once in the morning and once at night.

Now that you know the many benefits of using a toner let's move on to understanding how to use toner and when to use it. Here are the steps that you need to follow to tone your skin well.

Step 1

Wash your face with a mild natural cleanser. Gently massage the cleanser on your face to get rid of makeup and dirt.

Step 2

Pour some toner on a cotton pad or cotton ball until it feels damp but not overly soaked. Gently wipe it on your face and neck to remove the remaining impurities. Alternatively, you can even spray the toner on your face for a refreshing feeling and an extra dose of hydration.

Step 3

After using the toner, your skin is ready to absorb skin care products. You can now apply your moisturizer or your skin treatment products.

While this is the most basic way to use the toner, it can also be used in combination with face packs and masks to help them penetrate deeper into the skin and get the best results. Toning is also an essential part of cleaning the face and used in facial clean-ups.