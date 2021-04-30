Breaking myths around oily skin

Skin needs hydration, but we tend to connect hydration with dry skin only. When you have oily skin, you may think that using a moisturiser is the last thing you should do. But, as the body's largest organ—and the one that is arguably most influenced environmental conditions—skin often needs a moisturiser to mitigate the loss of hydration even with it is oily or acne prone. The key with oily skin is to make sure you're hydrating it without adding extra oil from other products. With no moisture at all your skin would become dehydrated and begin to over-compensate by producing more oil.

Plabita Sharma, National Training Manager, The Body Shop India talks of a very basic yet very effective step for oily skin care.

Oily skin and its causes: If your skin has large pores and you can a see a greasy or shiny appearance, you know you have oily skin. There are multiple reason that triggers the oily skin like overactive sebaceous gland, genetics, environment, hormonal changes and lifestyle factors.

Role of moisturiser: When one have oily skin, they tend to skip this step thinking it is not required. But, a suitable moisturiser helps to soothe and protect the skin thereby improving the elasticity and preventing water loss. A well hydrated skin is a game changer for achieving healthy supple skin.

Skin difference: There are some notable differences between men and women skin. Men's skin tends to be oilier, rough, thicker and more prone to environmental and shaving damage. On the other hand, women skin is thinner and signs of ageing is more prominent than in male skin. Just like women, men's skin too deserves some attention and care. While there is nothing wrong to use a moisturiser that is suitable for both the genders, one needs to understand & choose moisturiser based its own skin type, concern, need, ingredients and benefits

Moisturiser on oily skin: The greasy substance on the upper layer of the skin also known as sebum is produced by the sebaceous gland. This oil acts a barrier and retains the water loss. Moisturisers not only helps the skin to regulate the natural sebum but also helps to treat the skin effectively.

Type of moisturisers: Now a day's newer generation multi masking moisturisers are available with added ingredients in the form of plant extracts, vitamins and anti-oxidant that keeps inflammation at the bay and helps the skin to rejuvenate as well. For oily skin choose a gel based texture that is light weight, fast absorbing and non-greasy.