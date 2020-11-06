Castor oil for silky-shiny hair

If you've ever struggled with restoring your edges, excessive shedding, or thinness, there's a good chance you've heard about the alleged miracle hair growth properties of castor oil. A quick search on YouTube yields dozens of positive testimonials. But is there any scientific evidence to back castor oil's growth stimulation claim?

Castor oil, also known as ricinus communis, is a nutrient-rich vegetable oil that comes from castor beans. Castor oil is usually clear or pale yellow unless it is derived through roasting or boiling, which is known as black castor oil. Some benefits of using castor oil include increased gloss or shine of the hair, increased hair shaft flexibility by coating the hair shaft, and providing antimicrobial properties.

When applied to the scalp, increased blood vessel dilation increases the flow of oxygen-rich and nutrient-rich blood to the powerhouse of your follicle, the dermal papilla, or the root of the hair. Castor oil indirectly promotes hair growth because of the nutrients in castor oil, it protects the hair follicle from outside cellular and tissue invaders that destroy the health and vitality of the hair follicle.

Although castor oil is widely used, it is not meant for everyone. The importance of a patch test comes into play again before applying it to your scalp. Apply a small amount behind the ear or the inner upper arm for a week.

Fine to medium straight hair

Castor oil can be used as a deep treatment to protect the very ends of your hair fibre, the last 2-3 inches of hair. Use it as a pre-shampoo treatment to help keep the tangles away. Be sure not to overuse. Shampoo out and style as desired.

Medium to thick straight/wavy hair

Apply throughout the entire head for an intense pre-shampoo treatment. Add heat or steam for deeper penetration into the hair cuticle.

Wavy to loose curls

I suggest mixing drops of castor oil into conditioners during these hot and humid summer months.

Curly to tightly coiled

Using castor oil as needed throughout your regimen, as a pre-shampoo, added treatment, or as a weekly moisturizer. It is important to perform a proper monthly detox shampoo when you are using heavy oils like castor oil.It is best to avoid using castor oil on your hair if you're suffering from dandruff. Both of our experts say it can make the condition worse.