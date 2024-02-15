Deepika Padukone’s hair game revealed

Global star Deepika Padukone recently shared her top hair styling tips in a rapid-fire Q&A video, emphasizing the importance of simplicity and hair health. She credits Dyson’s haircare range for helping her maintain effortless styles while protecting her hair from damage. For Deepika, the right hairstyle is crucial for any look, believing it can make or break one’s appearance.

She values both breakfast and styling her hair when given only 15 minutes to get ready. Open hair is Deepika’s go-to style, suitable for any occasion, whether it’s a casual outing or a formal event. She particularly praises the Supersonic hairdryer for its quick drying time and minimal hair damage. When asked to choose between hair up or down, Deepika admits she enjoys both styles, depending on the look and occasion. And when pressed for time, she opts for a simple yet elegant style, starting with a heat protectant and using a blow dryer for efficient styling.