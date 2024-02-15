Live
- Congress to send Renuka, Anil to RS
- Tirupati: SVCMD students should bring cultural renaissance says Bhumana Karunakara Reddy
- Bull, mule feature in CM-KCR spat
- Visakhapatnam: YSRCP in soup over capital remark
- World today needs inclusive govts, free from graft: PM
- Amid prayers & vedic chants, PM inaugurates temple in Abu Dhabi
- Deepika Padukone’s hair game revealed
- Vijayawada: TDP leaders told to get into poll mode
- Exploring the depths of love through Bharatanatyam
- Odissi and Kuchipudi fusion leaves audience spell-bound
Just In
Deepika Padukone’s hair game revealed
Global star Deepika Padukone recently shared her top hair styling tips in a rapid-fire Q&A video, emphasizing the importance of simplicity and hair...
Global star Deepika Padukone recently shared her top hair styling tips in a rapid-fire Q&A video, emphasizing the importance of simplicity and hair health. She credits Dyson’s haircare range for helping her maintain effortless styles while protecting her hair from damage. For Deepika, the right hairstyle is crucial for any look, believing it can make or break one’s appearance.
She values both breakfast and styling her hair when given only 15 minutes to get ready. Open hair is Deepika’s go-to style, suitable for any occasion, whether it’s a casual outing or a formal event. She particularly praises the Supersonic hairdryer for its quick drying time and minimal hair damage. When asked to choose between hair up or down, Deepika admits she enjoys both styles, depending on the look and occasion. And when pressed for time, she opts for a simple yet elegant style, starting with a heat protectant and using a blow dryer for efficient styling.