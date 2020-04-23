Divyanka's Charcoal Peel Mask To Retain The Glow…

The Coronavirus has given the much needed break for all the celebrities… Although this pandemic has changed the lifestyle of all the people through its contagious symptoms, we all need to check out for positive phases instead of cursing the lock down period.

Our dear small screen Ishita aka Divyanka Tripathi will always be active on social media. Today she has shared her charcoal face pack with her fans making them know the importance of home-made face masks.

In this small snippet, Divyanka is seen with the Charcoal face pack along with her dear hubby…



We Hans India have doled out the complete process of this natural face pack for our readers… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• 1 tbsp activated charcoal

• 1 tbsp rose water

• 1-2 ice cubes

Process

• The process is also dead easy… You need to take a bowl and add the above-listed ingredients. Mix well into a thick paste and then pour this concoction into the ice tray and leave it for overnight.

• Next morning, remove the charcoal ice cubes and rub it all over your face and offer a gentle massage. Or you can simply apply the cool face pack all over your face without refrigerating it like small screen diva Divyanka. Wash off after 10 minutes and witness your glowing face.

• Charcoal added perfect glow to your face by removing the germs and black heads. It turns out to be the peel off mask as it gets completely dried out. This way the black and white heads also will be pulled out along with the dirt and grime from your face.

• This leaves your face clean, smooth and clear by adding an extra glow…