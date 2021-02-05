Dress sharp like a younger guy

It can seem like there's a lot to know about good style, and there is, at least if you want to be enrolled in its master class. But looking sharper than 99% of other guys is actually fairly simple and merely requires knowing and doing little stuff right. The kind of stuff that can be encapsulated into short, easy-to-remember principles and adages.

Have self-confidence

Before anything else understand that a big chunk of style depends on a confident attitude. Self-confidence doesn't just help you engage with women. It's an internal driving force for remembering who are you are, what you stand for. When you're in sync with your sense of purpose, it sends a strong signal that affects the "aura" you give off and even the clothes you wear.

Value style & image

Appearances do matter. Especially when it comes to first impressions.Isn't a good personality still important? Absolutely. But some people won't ever be exposed to it if they can't see past your lackluster cover. To nail first impressions, your style and image have to work within society's system of what's acceptable – what's expected of young professionals.

Level-up your footwear

Still wearing running shoes all the time? Explore other options. Why? It boils down to a traditional school of thought that's still alive and well these days: you can judge a man by his shoes. People see shoes as a way of measuring your net worth or assuming your career and social status. Spending good money on a pair of high-quality dress shoes. It's a classic type of footwear that works for nearly all occasions. A pair of quality leather shoes is one of the best investments provided it's durable and comfortable to wear for many years.

Take care of your clothing

In general, being young means you've got less disposable income. Budgeting is a must. But at the same time there's no excuse for not keeping your clothes in great shape.With just a few bucks, be selective with buying things such as wooden hangers for your suits, shoe trees for your shoes, a reliable iron, and detergent.

Nail the fit

At home, you might still enjoy wearing those baggy shorts or oversized shirts even though you have slimmed down but outside, remember that fit is king. It's your top concern in the style pyramid for any clothing item.

Own a well-fitted suit

No matter what your job is, you'll most likely wear a high-quality suit at some point in life. So if you're going to buy one, make sure it's a classic suit. Consider factors like notch lapels, the proper length of the jacket and a clean, consistent stitching. For any suit that's off the rack do take the time to have it adjusted. Some department stores still offer the service, but chances are you'll need to find a tailor independently.

Choose quality over quantity

What good is a wardrobe that's oversaturated with items that either (A) don't feel good to wear or (B) are difficult to match with one another?

The truth is it's pretty much a dump – where the good stuff gets lost in the mix while the rest have to be cleared or replaced. While you're still young, this is one of those mistakes you'll be glad you made. Because it gives you the wisdom to make better purchases (even beyond clothing) at an early age.