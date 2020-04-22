Farah Dhukai's Amazing Hair Spray To Own A Shiny Hair…

The summer hot winds and the sweltering weather will create havoc on one's hair in this season. Be it scalp issues or dry hair, your tresses need proper care and nourishment to retain the shine of the hair.

So, the famous beauty blogger and Instagrammer Farah Dhukai has come up with an amazing solution to clear all your hair issues.

She doled out simple yet effective 'Green Tea – Vitamin E Oil' hair spray which clear all your hair issues with its goodness.

We Hans India have come up with the whole process of this natural spray for our readers… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• 2 Green Tea Bags

• 1 Cup Hot Water

• 20 Drops Of Vitamin E Oil

• 10 Pumps Of Aloe Vera Gel

Process

• The process is simple… Take a bowl and add hot water. Then steep the green tea bags into the water. After the water gets cool down then add the vitamin E oil and aloe vera gel. Mix well and transfer the concoction into the spray bottle.

• That's it! You can use this hair spray whenever you want… Store in a cool place.

• Spritz this green tea hair spray on to your hair and own a smooth and shiny hair.

• Use hair straightener and make your tresses look smooth and shinier as shown in the video…

Have a look at the video to a have complete idea on this hair spray…

So guys, use this hair spray and make your tresses shine and turn smooth in no time!

