Farah Dhukai's Amazing Hair Spray To Own A Shiny Hair…
The summer hot winds and the sweltering weather will create havoc on one's hair in this season. Be it scalp issues or dry hair, your tresses need proper care and nourishment to retain the shine of the hair.
So, the famous beauty blogger and Instagrammer Farah Dhukai has come up with an amazing solution to clear all your hair issues.
She doled out simple yet effective 'Green Tea – Vitamin E Oil' hair spray which clear all your hair issues with its goodness.
We Hans India have come up with the whole process of this natural spray for our readers… Have a look!
Ingredients Needed
• 2 Green Tea Bags
• 1 Cup Hot Water
• 20 Drops Of Vitamin E Oil
• 10 Pumps Of Aloe Vera Gel
Process
• The process is simple… Take a bowl and add hot water. Then steep the green tea bags into the water. After the water gets cool down then add the vitamin E oil and aloe vera gel. Mix well and transfer the concoction into the spray bottle.
• That's it! You can use this hair spray whenever you want… Store in a cool place.
• Spritz this green tea hair spray on to your hair and own a smooth and shiny hair.
• Use hair straightener and make your tresses look smooth and shinier as shown in the video…
Have a look at the video to a have complete idea on this hair spray…
View this post on Instagram
🙌🏽I wanted to share this really easy DIY with you on how I get my hair to be really shiny with simple ingredients that most people have in their home already . 😍ALL YOU NEED— ☕️2 GREEN TEA BAGS - if you don't have green tea, if you have DARK HAIR use BLACK TEA instead and if you have BLONDE/COLOURED HAIR use chamomile. GREEN TEA is for ALL HAIR. 🔥1 CUP HOT WATER STEEP + LET COOL COMPLETELY 💦20 DROPS VITAMIN E OIL or any oil of your choice 💧10 PUMPS ALOE VERA GEL… if you don't have aloe gel you can skip it, if you're using fresh aloe, you will need to store this in the fridge….TBH if you want your hair to be EVEN SHINIER, then store it in the fridge regardless… the cold shot of this green tea leave in with make your hair glowwwww . 💃🏽USE THIS AS OFTEN AS YOU WANT! I Usually spritz my hair right after I wash it and I also spray my hair before I style it. If you are going to be curling or flat ironing your hair like I did, then make sure the spray has fully dried before you go in with your hot tools. . 👍🏾PLEASE GIVE YOUR AUNTIE A LIKE if you ENJOYED THIS SIMPLE DIY and want MORE VIDEOS LIKE THIS.. and don't forget to TAG A FRIEND WHO WANTS SHINY HAIR!👇🏽 . #farahdhukai #diy #diyvideo #wakeupandmakeup #hair #haircare
So guys, use this hair spray and make your tresses shine and turn smooth in no time!