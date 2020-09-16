Home remedies for Pigmentation

Indian skin is prone to hyperpigmentation which causes brown blotchy spots or excess tanning. Skin pigmentation is one of the biggest concerns for people who worry about their complexation. Uneven skin tone, sun spots, acne scars, melasma and dark circles can really affect people emotionally and mentally. Excess melanin production is one of the foremost reasons for cosmetically distressing pigmentation. Hyperpigmentation occurs when the skin produces more melanin leading to spots or patches and makes the skin area darker.

While some types of hyperpigmentation occurring due to sun exposure affects face, arms and legs, others types can occur anywhere in the body. Hormonal changes can also increase the production of melanin in the body.

While there are many medical procedures that are advised for skin pigmentation problems, the aim of the treatment is to reduce the melanin content in the superficial layer of the skin or to create superficial exfoliation. This will help the top layer of the skin, which might have been damaged, to get rejuvenated with a lighter shade. Dr Sravya Chowdary Tipirneni, Consultant Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield shares some super simple remedies that you can definitely try.

Milk: It contains lactic acid that is used in many face washes and peeling agents. You can apply milk on the dark regions of the body using a cotton pad twice or thrice daily.

Aloe vera gel: Aloin works to lighten spots and tan and this application can be easily left overnight.

Green tea extract: Cooled down tea bags can go directly on the patches and washed off after half an hour. This can be done daily till you see improvement.

Apple cider vinegar (very diluted only!): Apply this only for a few minutes strictly and wash off followed by a licorice extract or kojic acid containing moisturizer. This combination works very well.

Potato juice: A lot of people love this and swear by it. You can apply this juice and leave it for a few hours or overnight either on the patches only or full face and neck.

Tomato juice: The Lycopene in this acts as an effective lightening agent and can show quick results if it is used immediately after you notice the tan.