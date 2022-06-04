Home Remedies for thick Eyelashes

Almost every woman, would love to have beautiful thick long eyelashes, which would make heads turn. Few are naturally blessed with beautiful eyelashes, while others have to work hard to get them. In the market, you can find fake lashes or mascaras, which would help you have thick and long eyelashes. Earlier, if you have tried numerous ways, but have not found any result, you can very well try these home remedies.



Below home remedies are easy to follow and also easy on your pockets too

1. Castor oil

This one is common ingredient in most of the DIY routines, this oil contains naturally fatty acids that help your lashes grow thicker and longer. Apply it on the eyelashes with the help of the Q-tip before going to bed and rinse it, in the morning for best results.

2. Green Tea

This is a beneficial for your eyelashes as it is for your overall health. You can use this hack, after drinking the tea, keep the tea bags in the freezer for a while. Now, one can place those tea bags on the eyelids. This would not only help in colling your eyes but it would help grow your lashes as well.

3. A mix of coconut, almond and olive oils

These oils contain both proteins as well as minerals, which does have amazing effects on your eyelashes. Make a mixture of these oils and apply it to your eyelashes for about 3 to 4 hours. This remedy can be used daily and also at any time of the day.

4. Lemon peel infused olive oil

Vitamin C and A in lemon are great for hair growth and olive oil nourishes the lashes from the roots. Apply the mixture to your eyelashes daily at night for visible effects.

5. Vitamin E

Vitamin E help improve blood flow to hair follicles and aids in the development of new lashes. Use a pin or something alike to puncture a Vitamin E capsule and carefully massage the oil onto your lashes. Because lashes absorb the oil, this can be done at any time of day. Vitamin E can be massaged into the lashes before applying mascara to minimize clumping and damage.