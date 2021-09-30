How Healthy Diet can help Prevent Acne and Promote Clear Skin?

All those who wish to get rid of their acne, it is significant, that one should look at your body as a whole, we must take inot account, skin care habits, diet and the tropical products which we tend to use. All these will help achieve a clear skin solution, which will work for you.



What you eat, makes a big difference to your overall skin health and the production of sebum.

Here are some of the foods, which will help you keep breakouts at bay.

Do not eat those foods, which are high on Glycemic index(GI)

As per the Harvard Health Publishing, foods which are high on the GI include refined carbohydrates and sugars, these include white bread, boxed macaroni, russet potatoes, cheese and other highly processed foods, and these tend to rapidly increase blood sugar levels. When you start having the above foods, your blood sugar level will have a spike and it will trigger a cascade of effects, which would increase inflammation and it would cause the skin to produce more oil and plug the pores, all these set the stage for acne.

Opt for fish and other sources

Healthy fats include good sources of omega-3 fatty acids; they include fatty fish such as salmon and sardines, flaxseed, chia seeds. One must ensure they do not over consume the saturated fats. Sources of unhealthy fats include full-fat diary, fast food as well as commercial baked goods.

Binge on milk and other diary products

In milk, we tend to find there are hormones, which are precursors to testorene and those along with protein might have a combination, which would trigger acne. Initially, it has been found that there exists a stronger link between skim milk and acne. We still cannot account as to why it is more than for whole milk. Some individuals might handle diary okay, while a few others, milk may beget breakouts.

Eating heart and skin friendly nuts

Various kinds of walnuts and almonds are high in omega-3 fatty acids can help fight inflammation and they are high in zinc. Zinc is anti inflammatory; it helps reduce the levels of bacteria which causes acne.

Fill your plate with Antioxidant rich fruits and vegetables

The above foods can have a beneficial effect on skin. Fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants are usually bright colored and they include peppers, spinach and berries. Eating healthy foods which are high in antioxidants can help fight free radicals as well as oxidative stress within the body. These foods help calm down acne. The oxidative stress occurs when there are more free radicals present than antioxidants to counter them