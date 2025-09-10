International Makeup Day 2025: Viral Makeup Hacks That Flatter Indian Skin Tones

Every year, September 10 marks International Makeup Day, a celebration of beauty, artistry, and self-expression. The day emphasizes confidence, individuality, and the power of makeup to highlight natural features. In 2025, beauty enthusiasts across the globe are buzzing about viral makeup hacks trending on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Yet, not every trend translates well for the diverse undertones of Indian skin.

From dusky and wheatish to fair, Indian skin tones are unique, often carrying warm undertones that require specific products and techniques. Hacks that look seamless on Western skin may not deliver the same results on Indian complexions. On this International Makeup Day 2025, here’s a closer look at viral hacks that perfectly complement Indian skin and enhance its natural glow.

Colour Correcting for a Flawless Base

One of the most practical hacks for Indian skin is colour correcting. Many Indian women deal with pigmentation and dark circles. Applying a peach or orange corrector under the eyes or around the mouth before concealer neutralizes bluish and grey undertones. This simple step ensures the base doesn’t turn ashy and provides a balanced, radiant finish.

Lipstick as Blush

Not every lipstick shade flatters Indian skin, but warm pinks, corals, and brick-reds are universally stunning. Apart from being used on the lips, these shades can also double up as a cream blush. The result? A natural flush of colour that blends beautifully with Indian undertones and lasts longer than powder blushes.

Banana Powder for Setting Makeup

While translucent powders often leave behind a noticeable white cast, banana powder, with its yellow undertone, is far more effective on Indian complexions. It sets makeup reduces, dullness, and imparts a smooth, highlighted look. For everyday wear or special occasions, this hack is a game-changer in keeping makeup fresh and bright.

Kajal Layering for Smoky Eyes

Kajal has been a timeless staple in Indian beauty routines. The layering kajal hack takes it a step further—smudging kohl along the lash line and blending it with brown or black eyeshadow. The result is a soft, smoky eye that complements Indian eyes beautifully. The best part is its simplicity—no need for multiple tools or products.

Soap Brows for a Lifted Look

Brows frame the face, and the viral soap brows technique is now embraced by many Indian beauty enthusiasts. Using clear soap or brow wax, brushing the brows upward instantly lifts the face. For Indian features, fuller brows pair effortlessly with bold lips and defined eyes, creating a balanced yet striking look without appearing too heavy.

Embracing Viral Hacks with Confidence

These hacks are more than just internet fads—they are affordable, easy to replicate, and perfectly suited for Indian skin tones. From reducing dullness to enhancing natural features, they show how global beauty trends can be adapted to local needs.

On this International Makeup Day 2025, explore these hacks, try them out, and embrace the confidence that comes with makeup that celebrates your natural beauty.