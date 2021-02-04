Makeup guide for beginners to get it right

This makeup step-by-step guide is for all those of you who wonder whether you should apply concealer before or after foundation. You have come to the right place and we will help you get it perfect each time. Keep reading to learn about the best order in which to apply your makeup, starting from the face to eyes and lips as well...

Prep your skin with a CTM routine

The first step should always be washing your face using a gentle yet effective cleanser to rid your skin of dirt, oil and impurities. Next, in order to balance the pH levels of your skin post the cleansing, use a pH balancing toner. A toner also helps tighten your pores and improves skin texture. Follow that up with a hydrating moisturiser to prevent the makeup from drying your skin and also ensure that it looks great all day long.

Use a primer

If you want your makeup to look fresh and not melt all through the day, never skip on using a primer. Primer, helps blur your pores and makes your skin an even canvas for all your makeup to go on. This is because a primer helps smoothen out fine lines and pores for your makeup to wear more evenly throughout the day. Always pick a matte finish primer if you have oily skin and apply it all over your face or to targeted areas, depending on your skin's specific concerns.

Apply a foundation

Next, start by applying a little bit of foundation to make your skin look flawless and your skin tone even. It is very important that you pick a shade of foundation that is the closest match to your actual skin tone, as picking the wrong shade can make you look ghostly and weird. Also, pick a foundation based on your skin type. Use a sponge or brush to apply the foundation for a natural, air-brushed finish.

Conceal problem areas with a concealer

The next step is to conceal all the problem areas of your face using a concealer, especially the under eye area. You can either use a shade that is the closest match to your skin tone or pick one that is one shade lighter to help highlight the area. Use the included applicator to blend and buff the concealer into your skin and blend it using a sponge. Set this base makeup using a compact powder to keep sweat away.

Time for some eyeshadow

Now is the correct time to apply an eyeshadow. Start with dusting some neutral colour on to your entire lids. You can then pick a dark shade and apply it to the crease. This will help intensify your eyes and add a lot of depth and dimension. Remember to take the lightest shade from your eyeshadow palette and apply it to your brow bone to complete the look.

Eye liner, kajal and mascara

To finish off your eye makeup, take liquid eyeliner, create a wing or draw a simple line. This will instantly make your eyes look bigger and brighter. Next apply some kajal to your waterline and finish it up with mascara.

Sweep on some blush

Blush is that part of the makeup that helps add a flush of colour to your face. It gives you a healthy glow and makes you look like you have just come back from a jog. You can use natural pink shades or use something more vibrant, depending on your mood. But always pick a shade and formulation to suit your natural skin tone and skin type. This will ensure that the blush looks natural and not made-up at all.

Wear your favourite shade of lipstick

Before you wear a lipstick, it is important to wear a lip liner. Lining your lips can help prevent colour from bleeding out or feathering. Choose a lip liner that's the same shade as your lipstick and outline the natural line of your lips to help make your pout look fuller. You can also colour in your lips with liner before applying the lipstick to help create a smooth base. Once you've prepped.