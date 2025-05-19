Miss Universe Karnataka Makes a Grand Debut in Namma Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The prestigious Miss Universe Karnataka pageant made its debut in magnificent style at the King’s Court, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru. The event was curated and organized by Nandini Nagaraj, the State Director of Karnataka and renowned Queen Maker. The grand occasion was proudly sponsored by Shakti Group MD Venkatesh Tatuskar with Tara Decors by Deevan Paul as the associate partner.

The competition brought together 27 talented contestants from across the state, who showcased their beauty, confidence, and charisma through three spectacular rounds:

First Round – Ethnic Wear: Featuring exquisite designs by Rohan Pariyar and jewelry curated by Sudha Fashions

Second Round – Resort Wear: A celebration of contemporary style and poise

Third Round – Evening Gown: Styled by acclaimed designer Chandan Gowda

After a fierce and graceful display of talent, Vaamshi Udhay was crowned Miss Universe Karnataka 2025. Asmita Chowdhury earned the title of 1st Runner-up, and Lekana Hegde was named 2nd Runner-up.

The distinguished jury panel included:

Nikhil Anand, National Director, Miss Universe India

Rhea Singha, Miss Universe India 2024

Amjad Khan, Director – Franchise Operations, Miss Universe India

Avani Kakekochhi, Miss Universe Karnataka 2024

The inaugural edition of Miss Universe Karnataka was a resounding success, setting new standards in elegance, culture, and empowerment. Vaamshi Udhay will go on to represent Karnataka at the Miss Universe India National Pageant, carrying the pride and aspirations of the state to the national stage.