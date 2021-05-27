Multani mitti face packs for happy skin this summer

Clay is said to be beneficial for the skin and scalp due to its great capacity to absorb and also has healing properties. It is said to reduce oiliness and absorb sebum, the skin's natural oil. This helps to prevent and control eruptions and acne conditions. Clays cleanse and refine the skin and also tone and tighten the skin, performing the functions of an ideal face mask. Another benefit is the nourishing effect of clays, as they are rich in minerals.

Applying packs is an integral part of skin care, as it is an ideal way of preserving the good health and youthful qualities of the skin. Fuller's Earth (multani mitti) is commonly used. It has a drying effect, so moisturizing ingredients like honey, aloe vera, fruit pulp, etc., may be added to clay packs, especially if the skin is normal to dry.

For oily skin



Mix multani mitti with rose water into a paste and apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off when it is dry.

For acne-prone skin: Mix multani mitti with sandalwood paste, rose water and neem leaf powder into a paste. Apply the same way and wash off when dry.

For acne marks: Mix multani mitti with one teaspoon lemon juice and rose water into a paste. Apply on the face. Wash it off when it is dry.

For normal to dry and normal to oily skin, mix 1 teaspoon multani mitti with aloe vera gel into a paste. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after 15 minutes with plain water. If there is acne, add 2 drops of tea tree oil to the mixture.

For normal to dry skin, 2 teaspoons of multani mitti may be mixed with one teaspoon each of honey, yogurt and almond oil into a paste. Apply and remove the same way.

Mix 2 teaspoons multani mitti with 2 teaspoons of rose water, half teaspoon pure glycerine and a pinch of turmeric; apply on oily, pimple prone skin and wash off when it dries, or after 15 minutes.

Activated charcoal can be used with multani mitti. To discourage blackheads and reduce oiliness, mix one teaspoon each of multani mitti, baking soda and active charcoal. Add rose water or mineral water to make a paste. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after 15 minutes.

You can mix a pack at home, but keep your skin type in mind and add ingredients accordingly.