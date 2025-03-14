  • Menu
Priyanka Tare: A Beacon of Beauty, Strength, and Passion

Priyanka Tare, a dynamic achiever from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, has made her mark as Mrs. India Telangana Queen 2025 and Mrs. Passionate awardee....

Priyanka Tare, a dynamic achiever from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, has made her mark as Mrs. India Telangana Queen 2025 and Mrs. Passionate awardee. Excelling in corporate leadership across Events, HR, and CSR, she is also a state-level badminton player, singer, and dancer. Priyanka’s dedication extends to social causes, uplifting underprivileged children and empowering women. Recently honoured as a Chief Guest by Akshaya Patra Foundation, she continues to inspire with her speeches and philanthropic efforts. With a deep passion for fashion, media, and the arts, she stands as a true role model, proving that beauty and strength go hand in hand.

