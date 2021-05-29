Take care of your skin during Covid-19

As the second wave of Covid-19 is spreading severely, masks and sanitizers became common products in everyone's daily routine. Using sanitizers and washing your hands in regular intervals may keep you away from the deadly virus but Dermatology experts say that, it is very harmful to your skin.

In our conversation with Dr Chiranjiv Chhabra, leading Dermatologist and Director of Alive Wellness Clinics says, "While wearing masks, sanitising and social distancing are the key step to keep ourselves safe from virus, it is equally important to take care of our skin health and personal care during this tough times. Following basis self-care routine can help you to stay away from these skin related problems."

"Frequent hand washing and sanitising can strip your hands of their natural oils. To prevent dry and cracked skin, it is very important to be gentle to your hands. Use cool or lukewarm water with soap to wash your hands," says Dr Chhabra. He suggests avoiding antibacterial cleansers as they aren't that useful for preventing infectious disease and they contain chemicals such as fragrance that can irritate skin.

Dr Chiranjiv adds, "It is important using moisturizers after washing your hands. Gently rinse and pat the hands dry and apply plenty of moisturiser. Hypoallergenic moisturisers are more preferable which are free of fragrances and dyes to avoid skin irritation."

Working for long hours in Covid duty and wearing mask to protect us from virus causes itchiness or a rash, sweaty or damp conditions under the mask which leads to acne breakouts and other skin concerns. Making a few skin care routines can help to counteract these problems.

"Cleanse, moisturise and tone your face before and after using a mask. Choose 'non-comedogenic' products, which won't clog skin pores. Don't use products with petrolatum such as petroleum jelly. Exfoliate your face with a home-made or a light scrub at least once a week to get rid of dead skin and bacteria. Don't forget to wash and clean your face before going to bed at night," says Chhabra.

He added, "To prevent or relieve skin injuries caused by pressure or friction from masks, a thin layer of zinc oxide can soothe and protect skin. Zinc oxide is used to protect the skin often used for diaper rash or severely chapped skin. Use it on the bridge of your nose or behind your ears.

Cleanse your skin regularly. Use a water-soluble moisturiser. Look for acne treatment products that contain benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid and avoid popping or squeezing pimples."

Personal care measures one should take during Covid-19

Drink plenty of water

It's very important to stay hydrated to stay active, look fresh and prevent your skin and body from toxins. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water that will help to flush out the toxins from your body.

Eat right

When you're eating a balanced and nourishing diet, your skin will reflect exactly that. Eat a king-sized breakfast, healthy lunch and light dinner. Focus on ingredients in your kitchen that will help boost your immunity such as, turmeric, ginger, garlic, black pepper etc.

Take Enough Sleep

Do not compromise on your regular sleep pattern. Sleep early and wake up early and try and get at least eight hours of sleep every night. This will help you to prevent dark circles, puffy eyes and premature ageing of the skin.

Take Vitamin C and Oral antioxidants

Serums are one of the most important skincare products you can use. Topical Vitamin C prevents free radical damage while brightening the skin. An oral antioxidant with the goodness of vitamins and minerals goes a long way in protecting and revitalizing the skin.