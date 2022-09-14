Why you should add Ghee to your beauty routine?

Many of you might, be wondering as to why our mother 's always forces you to add ghee to your beauty routine. Ghee is one product, which can help cure all your beauty woes, all you require is a teaspoon of ghee into your daily regime. Ghee not only helps in hydrating your skin, but it also helps in moisturizing the skin too.

Ladies, especially in India, are big fan of home remedies, they are aware every skincare and haircare woe can be cured by simple kitchen ingredients instead of fancy and expensive products.

One of the simple products is ghee, we have heard about it right from our grandmother to our older sister talk about it.

Ghee was used in ancient India

Using the ghee for beauty benefits dates back to Circa 2500 and 1550 BC, during the times of Indus Valley civilization. Ayurveda also does emphasize on the significance of using ghee on the face to moisturize the skin for that extra glow.

Chapped lips, dry elbows, rough heels and dull, lifeless skin can all be cured with a teaspoon of ghee. It is often believed that ghee can also help cure skin rashes, broken bones and bruises.

Ghee for skin

One of the ghee's key ingredients is Vitamin E, which is essential for dry skin. Regular use of ghee on your skin would not just tackle the dryness problem, but it would also help in combatting the chapped, scally looking skin.

Ghee for got anti-viral, anti-bacterial properties, that takes care of any rash or pigmentation. It can help cure acne scars and pimples.

Ghee helps add moisture to your skin. If regularly used, it seeps into your cells and repairs any damage to give you that natural glow

Not a lot of people are aware, but ghee is the easiest natural remedy to take car of dark circles. All you need to do is apply ghee under your eyelids every night for a few days and then wash with lukewarm water the next morning.

With the winter upon us, no amount of water and petroleum jelly will work for your chapped lips. Apply a thick coat of ghee on your lips every night and see the magic it does.