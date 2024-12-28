Live
- Manoj Bajpayee completes shooting for ‘The Family Man’ season 3
- Sasthana Toll Gate Braces for Mega Protest Over Toll Fee Dispute
- ‘Drinker Sai’ team shares happiness for the extra-ordinary success
- Winter Makeup Tips for Brides to Shine on Their Special Day
- ‘Mad Square’ drops chartbuster single; fans in frenzy
- District Collector Adarsh Surabhi visited the paddy purchase center on a surprise visit
- Mangaluru Airport Breaks Records, Wins Multiple Awards in 2024
- Salman Khan returns with high-octane action in ‘Sikandar’ teaser
- BJP wants to halt Delhi welfare schemes, alleges Kejriwal
- Atkinson, Mendis, Ayub, Joseph named ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year nominees
Just In
Winter Makeup Tips for Brides to Shine on Their Special Day
Stay radiant and flawless on your wedding day with these essential winter makeup tips tailored for brides.
Winter weddings are magical, but they also come with unique challenges for bridal beauty. The cold, dry air and fluctuating indoor temperatures can affect your makeup’s longevity and your skin’s appearance. To look flawless on your big day, follow these five makeup tips designed specifically for winter brides.
1. Hydrate for a Glowing Base
Start with a rich, hydrating moisturizer suited to your skin type and apply it morning and night. Don’t forget your lips—winter can leave them chapped, so keep them moisturized too. A hydrating primer is also essential as it ensures a smooth base and helps your makeup stay in place throughout the day.
2. Opt for Dewy Foundation
Avoid matte foundations, as they can highlight dryness and make your skin appear dull. Instead, go for a dewy, buildable foundation that provides full coverage while maintaining a natural, radiant glow. This will keep your makeup looking fresh and flawless, even as the day goes on.
3. Choose Warm, Soft Tones
When it comes to eye makeup, winter weddings are the perfect opportunity to use warm, soft tones. Shades like bronze, gold, copper, and soft pinks enhance your eyes and complement the cozy, romantic vibe of the season. These neutral tones are flattering and versatile, creating a stunning look for the big day.
4. Blush & Highlighter for a Healthy Glow
For a natural flush, go for blush shades like soft pink, peach, or warm rose. Apply blush in an upward motion toward your temples for a lifted effect. Highlighter is also crucial for winter brides—it adds a beautiful, dewy radiance that gives your skin a fresh, glowing look throughout the day.
5. Set Your Makeup for Longevity
To ensure your makeup stays in place all day, finish with a long-lasting setting spray. Opt for a hydrating setting spray that locks in your makeup while maintaining your skin’s natural glow, ensuring you look radiant from start to finish.
By following these winter makeup tips, you can ensure that your bridal look remains flawless, fresh, and glowing no matter the weather.