Being a good parent can offset negative experiences

Raising kids is never easy. In fact, it's often one of the most challenging and frustrating things you will ever do, especially because you are learning as you go. No one goes into parenting knowing exactly how to handle everything that is thrown at them. But the best parents are always looking for ways to improve.

If you find yourself in that situation, you've already made the first step in becoming the best parent you can be. Clearly, you care about how you interact with and raise your kids and that's likely the most important part of being a good parent.

Being a good parent can offset those negative experiences. If you want to be sure you are consistently improving your parenting skills, we have compiled a list of things you can do to make sure you are the best parent you can be. Here are things you can do right now to be a better parent to your kids.

Listen to your kids



When you are spending time with your child, try to avoid too many distractions, including those intrusive thoughts about work or the laundry that seems to be calling your name.Make it a priority to know what your kids are hoping for, what they fear, and what they feel anxious about. Listen and ask questions, even if they ignore you or try to evade answering. When you demonstrate that you care, you are showing them that you love them. Active listening also means you focus on what is being said without thinking about how you're going to respond. It's about watching body language and picking up on cues.

Even reaching out and gently touching their arm or holding their hand when they're upset communicates not only that they have your full attention, but that you empathize with what they're feeling.

Stick to your rules



As a parent, it's your job to teach your kids the difference between right and wrong, which means you need to follow the rules, too. So when you do something wrong, make a mistake, or lose your cool, fess up.

You also need to be sure your discipline is consistent, but flexible



However, when the punishment fits the crime, stick to your guns. Kids notice inconsistencies and will use them in their favor. Remember, rules must be enforced after they are made. And whatever rules are set in your house, you need to follow them as well, unless you have a really good reason why you're excluded.

Be a good role model



Don't do anything in front of your children that you wouldn't want them to do. If you find yourself exhibiting behavior that you don't want your child to mimic, then it's a sign you should change how you react in certain situations. Kids will copy what you do, not what you say.

Remember, your kids are watching you head off to work every day. They see you doing chores, making dinner, and paying the bills. As a result, it's important that they see you managing your responsibilities to the best of your abilities. Just remember, you aren't trying to be perfect, you're just teaching them hard work and honesty.

Control your emotions



If you lose your cool in front of your kids, they may become fearful or anxious, especially if they are younger. Whether you're arguing with a customer service representative on the phone or you're having a disagreement with your spouse, don't exhibit mean behavior in the presence of your children.

Anytime you lose control, yell, or argue with someone, you're showing your children this is how people react when times get tough. Instead, demonstrate how you can keep your cool and resolve problems in a calm manner. When you do, you're showing them what emotional intelligence looks like.If you do lose your cool, be sure to apologize and take responsibility for your anger. Doing so is another way to model healthy behaviour.

Be flexible



Sometimes parents struggle with unrealistic expectations and goals for both their kids and for themselves. When this happens, parenting can suddenly feel burdensome and overwhelming. If you find that you regularly feel that way, you may need to be more flexible when it comes to yourself, your kids, and your parenting. Being a perfectionist parent is stressful. Not only do parents in this camp fear "messing their kids up for life," but they also put extreme pressure on their kids to perform in flawless ways. They also expect way too much of themselves.

Show lots of love



There's no doubt that you love your kids, but how do you show them? Do you shower them with kisses and hugs as often as you can? Remember, embracing your child will make them feel safe and lovedso will holding their hand, stroking their hair, and kissing their cheek.

Another way to show love is to spend time together. This is a great way to show kids that they are a priority to you. Just don't forget to actively engage with them.Also, initiate interactive activities, such as playing old-fashioned board games, enjoying outdoor activities, or simply talking with your children to make the most of the time you have together.