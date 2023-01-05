Benefits of Rejection: How it can turn out to be positive Experience

Rejection is unfortunate but essential part of human experience, every one tends to experience rejection at some point in their life, whether they realize it or not.



Many people who have experience this, do not ever realize the benefits of rejection, while, this might sound self-contradictory, ask anyone who has every been turned down for a job or had someone they car about say they were not interested in the person that way. Most of the time, rejection, can actually be very positive thing, if you just look at it the right way.

Here are 10 benefits of rejection to consider the next time, you can find yourself in this position.

1. Rejection helps us to do better

When an individual is confronted with rejection, this could be sign that you require to do something you are not, or stop doing something you are. Figuring out, what that is will put on the path to doing better and experiencing less rejection in the future.

2. Rejection reminds us, we are humans

Everyone is the star of their own movie and this can lead to an understandable but inaccurate sense of own importance in larger scheme of things. Rejection is actually a good thing, it reminds us, that we are all humans, no matter how extraordinary, we would like to believe we are.

3. Rejection Teaches Patience

Few rejections can be very hurtful, while others can be outright devasting. Not landing that job, you have spent training for the same. But one should realize, that, rejection can actually help you by teaching you to be patient and keep moving. You might not get what you want right away, and keep moving. You might not get what you wish to have right away, but if you work hard and be patient, you would eventually find yourself where you wish to be.

4. Rejection helps to explore different paths

Sometimes rejection is life way of telling us, that we must look a different path in order to get where we want to be. May be the path, we are trying to take to get our goals is all wrong for us, or may be there is a better way and we just have not realized it yet. Rejection can be a positive experience if you are willing to take another road or try a new way of achieving the same thing.

5. Rejection helps Reevaluate ourselves

Many deal with rejection badly, this is natural phenomenon. Rejection is painful experience. Learning how to remake ourselves to be more goal oriented, more people oriented or tweak aspects of our personalities in order to get along better with those around us is an important benefit of rejection, people tend to overlook.

6. Rejection help reconsider our goals

Most youth, struggle hard and pursue MBA program, because they consider they would be offered lucrative role in the company, but in reality, when they attend the interview, incase they do not get job, for the role applied, then we reconsider our passion and work towards it and find success. Hence, sometimes, rejections help us consider the impossible dream and we would always wish to chase rather than look for some safe goal, which would make us miserable in the long run.

7. Rejection help create opportunities for change

You must think about the last time, someone has said, that I would never have found this job, met this person, moved to other place if the other place had not refused to hire me. Sometimes, they tend to end up marring someone else, who is much better than other, who actually refused to marry this individual, or you could have moved some other place, where you find endless opportunities. Thus, rejection can be powerful force for analyzing as why we chase goals and what is about these goals that drives us on away. It an also be good time for introspection and considering one reason going after certain things, people, jobs or situation. If we would only take time to listen to ourselves about these things, as we race, we would be much happier and be more confident in ourselves and our instinct.

8. Rejection helps to look at thinks in a new way

Everybody, gets tunnel vision once in a while. We focus on one goal, one individual or one dream to exclusion of all else. Rejection offers us time to pause and sit back and analyze our objectives and how we are trying to achieve them. In this case, the idea is to look around with new eyes and consider, not only new ways of getting to the same goal, but how e view our goals as well as our dreams.

9. Rejection makes us stronger

There is an old saying, the strongest fish is one, which is able to swim upstream. Rejection can often feel like it brings you complete half, but in reality, it offers some kind of push against. People do not grow strong when everything is working for them, but when they are forced to cope with the unexpected or the undesirable. In this way, rejection can help us show us as how strong, resourceful, capable we are really, when the situation demands.

10. Rejection offers opportunity for growth

Rejection need not necessarily be a negative, instead, you must look at rejection as a chance for you to grow as well as learn as an individual. Maybe you learn from rejection that your after-shave lotion gives people Sinus headaches.