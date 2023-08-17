Best Chef Hyderabad Season 2 Finale on Aug 19th at Hill Ridge Springs, Gachibowli

The Inter High Rise Gated Community Live Cooking Competition was conducted in 30 Gated Communities across Hyderabad and from Each Society 1 Finalist was chosen for the Grand Finale, Best Chef Hyderabad is Title Sponsored by Ratnadeep Supermarket and Associate Sponsored by Swastik Spices is Powered by: PropXperia & AutoXperia and is Driven by: Gem Suzuki Co-Sponsored by: Studentmug Academy. The Event is Conceptualized and Organised by: Sipl Events and is Digitally Marketed by: Sipl.Digital.

It was an amazing Journey where more than 500+ Residents came forward & Participated in the Live Cooking Competition during the Audition Round including Kids, Teenagers, Adult & Senior Citizens and shower their culinary skills - Stated by Praveen K Agarwal from the Founder of Sipl Events, we look forward for the Grand Finale & May the Best Chef Win & make their Society Proud.

With a power packed Meet and Greet with the Chef Krishana Tejasvi along with Best Chef Hyd Season 1 Winner Ms Preeti Jain which happened on 17th August 2023 at Ratnadeep Select Store Kokapet, the 30 Finalist have gained amazing Tips & Tricks on how to Prepare, Present and Give Unique name to their Dishes.

The Grand Finale of Best Chef Hyderabad Live Cooking Competition will take place at Hill Ridge Springs Apartment, Gachibowli on August 19th, 2023.

The Audition happened in High Rise Gated Community where the Residents did Live Cooking and impressed the Judges.

1 Finalist were selected from Each society totalling 30 Finalists for the Grand Finale from 30 Societies.

Title sponsor, Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd, hosted workshops during the period to encourage new talent. Speaking about the experience, Mr Yash Agarwal, Director - Marketing of Ratnadeep said, "Ratnadeep is delighted to be a part of such a special event. We are glad to be able to provide a platform that allows our home chefs to showcase their inner talent and enjoy bonding with their friends and neighbours in the process. Wish them all the very best for finale and future endevor. "

Associate Sponsor, “Swastik Spices with its legacy as the leading and favourite spice brand of Hyderabad and of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh is happy to rekindle the taste buds of all the participants of this contest for ‘Best Chef Hyderabad Season 2’. We are excited to create new culinary enthusiasts in all the gated communities of Hyderabad and continue the culinary traditions and culture into each and every home. We wish all the Finalist a masaledar success,” stated Mr Rajan Mathews - Marketing Head.

“I have been watching the participants very closely & I am really Excited to taste the awesome food made by the home chefs at the Grand Finale.

It’s gonna be a tough competition, May the Best Chef Win!”, Stated Jury Judge Chef Krishna Tejasvi.

“I have been through this Journey and I know how competitive it gets in the Grand Finale. I wish all the best to all 30 Finalists,” - Best Chef Hyderabad Season 1 Winner - Priti Jain.

Praveen K Agarwal from the Founder of Sipl Events said, "We are glad and proud ourselves to create this IP and are really amazed with the Kind of Response we have received so far. Our Mission is to Promote & Nurture Home Chefs in things what they do the Best & that is “Cooking” while Our Vision is to take Best Chef Live Cooking Competition on a National Level, where Home Chef from different states will showcase their best cooking talent & compete each other.