Best Upcoming Bikes coming India in 2022 - New Bikes in India

India is the world's largest two-wheeler market, which can be perplexing for a buyer waiting for their ideal bike to arrive. Here, provide you with all of the details about the bike you've been waiting for so you can make an informed decision about whether to delay your purchase or be ready to buy the bike you've always wanted the moment it's released! All of the new and upcoming bikes are included, along with their projected launch date and estimated launch price, and the majority of these bikes are expected to be released within the next two years.



1. Indian FTR 1200

Around 16.3 lakhs









2.BMW R nineT Racer

Around 17.1 lakhs













3. Suzuki V-Strom 250

Around 3.1 lakhs









4. Benelli TNT600i

Around 6.3 lakhs









5. Lambretta V125

Around 80,000









6.Benelli 502S

Around 5.0 lakhs















































