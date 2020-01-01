Bollywood Stars And Their Style Of Wishing Their Fans…
Happy Happy New Year 2020 all our dear readers… Hope this New Year brings all the happiness and fills your kitty with myriads of joyous moments!
We have come up with the wishes of your favourite Bollywood stars, especially for our readers… Have a look!
First comes our dear Riteish and Genelia Jodi…
They wished their fans a very happy new year in their swag…
Next comes Deepika Padukone…
This girl wishes her fans a very happy New Year… She recorded a video while travelling in a car along with her 'Chhapaak' Jodi' dancing in a Punjabi style.
Finally comes the beautiful actress Preity Zinta…
Not everyone is feeling happy and amazing right now. It's ok to feel down - because when you are down, there is no place to go but UP ! Hold on , think positive, love your self and pull yourself up🤗. Remember there is always a light at the end of the tunnel and someone, somewhere loves you and cares for you 😘. I hope in my small way I can make a big difference to the way you feel 😘 Loads of love & Happy New year ❤️ #positivethoughts #loveyourself #4amfriend #happynewyear #ting
Preity leaves a big note on her Instagram page wishing all her fans a very happy New Year.