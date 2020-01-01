Trending :
Bollywood Stars And Their Style Of Wishing Their Fans…

Highlights

Happy Happy New Year 2020 all our dear readers… Hope this New Year brings all the happiness and fills your kitty with myriads of joyous moments!

We have come up with the wishes of your favourite Bollywood stars, especially for our readers… Have a look!

First comes our dear Riteish and Genelia Jodi…


They wished their fans a very happy new year in their swag…

Next comes Deepika Padukone…


This girl wishes her fans a very happy New Year… She recorded a video while travelling in a car along with her 'Chhapaak' Jodi' dancing in a Punjabi style.

Finally comes the beautiful actress Preity Zinta…


Preity leaves a big note on her Instagram page wishing all her fans a very happy New Year.

Top