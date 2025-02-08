BrainTap revolutionizes mental wellness with launch in India

BrainTap, the pioneering brain fitness company, launched its groundbreaking device aimed at enhancing mental clarity, alleviating stress, and boosting overall well-being today at T Hub, Hyderabad. The event saw the official unveiling of the device by distinguished guests, including Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dr. Patrick Porter, Founder & Co-CEO of BrainTap USA, and key figures from the BrainTap USA and India teams.

BrainTap merges ancient Indian wellness techniques with modern neuroscience to deliver a holistic approach to mental health. The technology incorporates practices such as Dhyana (meditation), Nada Yoga (sound healing), and Trataka (light therapy), alongside advanced tools like binaural beats, guided visualization, and photonic stimulation. This blend of traditional wisdom and cutting-edge technology aims to activate the brain's natural healing states, offering a unique solution for stress reduction, improved sleep, and enhanced cognitive function.

Dr. Patrick Porter emphasized BrainTap's mission, stating, “We strive to unleash the boundless potential within individuals by harnessing the transformative power of brain fitness. Our goal is to better a billion brains.”





Vishal Baijal, Board of Director at BrainTap USA, highlighted the integration of Vedic practices with modern science, noting, “Just as Ayurveda balances mind-body energy, BrainTap harmonizes brainwave activity for holistic wellness.”

BrainTap’s innovative tool helps the brain reorganize and form new neural pathways, supported by clinical research that shows significant benefits like improved sleep, reduced stress, and enhanced brain health.

With this cutting-edge innovation, BrainTap is poised to redefine mental wellness and cognitive fitness in India, providing a science-backed, at-home solution to boost mental clarity and emotional resilience. The event also featured a live demo, showcasing the technology in action.

Special guests, including VK Singh, Ex-IPS Ex-DG Jail, Telangana, and Dr. Subhadra Jalali of L V Prasad Eye Institute, graced the occasion, adding to the significance of this momentous launch.















