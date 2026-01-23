KTR to appear before SIT in Phone tapping case, BRS activists throng to Telangana Bhavan

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) is scheduled to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday in connection with the alleged phone tapping case.

KTR, accompanied by senior BRS leader Harish Rao, will depart from his residence in Narsingi and arrive at Telangana Bhavan at 9.30 am. He is expected to meet party MLAs, MLCs and other key leaders there. Before heading to the Jubilee Hills Police Station for questioning at 11.00 am, KTR is likely to address a press conference.

A large number of BRS leaders and supporters have begun gathering at Telangana Bhavan to express solidarity with KTR. Meanwhile, he is holding consultations with his legal team at his residence.

Security has been tightened at the Jubilee Hills Police Station, with a heavy police presence deployed and barricades erected on both sides of the premises. The move follows the questioning of Harish Rao by the SIT earlier this week, during which tense scenes were reported outside the police station. As a precaution, personnel from the Task Force, Quick Reaction Team and Armed Reserve have been deployed.

Authorities have indicated that only KTR will be permitted inside the SIT office. However, the BRS has demanded that his lawyer be allowed to accompany him during the questioning.