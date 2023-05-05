Buddha Purnima 2023: wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, and inspiring quotes of Lord Buddha

Today, on May 5, 2023, we celebrate the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, which is observed by both the Hindu and Buddhist communities worldwide to mark the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. Born as Prince Siddhartha, he left his materialistic life at the age of 29 to seek the truth about life and its sufferings. After years of meditation and asceticism, he attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree at Bodh Gaya. He preached non-violence, mindfulness, and kindness, and his teachings later gave rise to Buddhism.

To celebrate this day, here are some warm wishes and inspiring quotes of Buddha that you can share with your loved ones:

May the full moon of Buddha Purnima bless you with inner peace, enlightenment, and spiritual awakening. Happy Buddha Purnima 2023!

May the teachings of Buddha inspire you to live a life of mindfulness, kindness, and love. Wishing you a happy Buddha Purnima!

