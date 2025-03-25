  • Menu
Celebrate Eid with Thoughtful Elegance: Gifts That Cherish Every Moment

Celebrate Eid with Thoughtful Elegance: Gifts That Cherish Every Moment
Eid is a time of joy, togetherness, and thoughtful gifting. This festive season, surprise your loved ones with elegant and meaningful presents that reflect warmth and celebration. From timeless accessories to exquisite keepsakes, choose gifts that blend artistry with sophistication. Whether it’s a statement brooch or a decorative piece, let your Eid gifts be as special as the moments shared with family and friends.
1. Gold Plated Floral Pattern Long Earrings on Aza FashionsThese gold floral dangler earrings are a stunning blend of elegance and craftsmanship, featuring intricate embellishments and cascading chain details. Perfect for festive or formal occasions, the earrings showcase a glossy gold-plated finish and a flattering floral motif. With a comfortable push-back closure and a medium-weight design, they balance style and ease. Measuring 18 cm in length and 4.5 cm in width, these statement pieces add timeless charm to any outfit.
Price: 4,850Link: https://www.azafashions.com/products/house-of-tuhina-floral-pattern-long-earrings/436294Cosa Nostraa's Gold Stone Twin Swan Embellished Brooch on Aza Fashions
Elevate your Eid gifting with this exquisite Gold Twin Swan Brooch, a symbol of grace and elegance. Featuring an intricate swan motif with red and clear stone embellishments, this antique gold-plated brooch adds a regal touch to any outfit. Crafted with precision and a prong setting, it’s perfect for festive occasions or statement styling. A timeless piece that blends artistry with sophistication, making it a cherished keepsake.
Price: 3,465Link: https://www.azafashions.com/products/cosa-nostraa-twin-swan-embellished-brooch/379606Trinket Jar Scented Candle by Doft Candles on Casa GustoThe Everyday Illume Gift Bundle is a luxurious treat, perfect for Women's Day. Infused with the invigorating Orange Cassis fragrance, it blends lemon flower, cassis, and orange zest, unfolding into a heart of orange blossom, strawberry seed, and pink melon. The warm base notes of amber, agave nectar, and Tonka bean add depth and elegance. Encased in a pastel blue gift box, this set is a delightful sensory indulgence.
Price: 699Link: https://casagusto.co.in/collections/candles/products/trinket-jar-orange-cassis-scented-candleButterfly Server 3 tier by Etoile Home on Casa GustoAdd a touch of whimsy to your Eid celebrations with the Butterfly Server 3-Tier from Etoile Home. Designed to bring playful elegance to any gathering, this charming server is perfect for displaying treats in style. Crafted from durable aluminum, it effortlessly combines functionality with a nature-inspired aesthetic. Whether hosting a festive feast or an intimate gathering, this exquisite piece makes a thoughtful and elegant Eid gift.
Price: 7,000Link: https://casagusto.co.in/collections/platters/products/butterfly-server-3-tier
