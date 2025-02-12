Live
Celebrate Love with Baskin Robbins’ Valentine’s Day Special Sundaes
Love comes in many forms and flavours, and this Valentine’s, we’re celebrating them all with Baskin Robbins! From playful gestures to lifelong bonds, every kind of love has its own charm—just like their desserts.
Chocolate Lovers Waffle Sundae – Forever Love
Some love stories are meant to last—just like Baskin Robbins Chocolate Lovers Waffle Sundae! True love is rich, indulgent, and only gets better with time and this sundae with rich Dutch chocolate ice cream over a warm waffle, gooey brownie chunks, chocolate chips, and a drizzle of butterscotch & chocolate sauce reminds you that some things like love and chocolate are simply meant to be.
Rs. 320 + GST
Vanilla Affair Brownie Sundae – Pure Love
Some love stories are simple yet profound. Nothing symbolizes pure, timeless love Baskin Robbins Vanilla Affair Brownie Sundae - classic gooey brownie paired with the world’s best vanilla ice cream, topped with hot fudge or butterscotch sauce—a match made in dessert heaven!
Rs. 185 + GST
Croissant Cone Sundae – New Love
New love is exciting, unexpected, and oh-so-irresistible —just like Baskin Robbins Croissant Cone Sundae! Its Flaky, warm, and topped with all things delicious, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the magic of something fresh and unforgettable. Because when it’s right, you just know.
Rs. 195 + GST
Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae – Cheesy Love
Some say love is sweet, some say it’s dramatic—but we say it’s cheesy (in the best way possible)! Whether it’s couple nicknames that only you two understand or over-the-top love notes, cheesy love makes the world a little more fun.
And what better way to celebrate your berry special love than with Baskin Robbins Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae with Strawberry Sauce—because the best kind of cheesy is the one you can eat!
Rs. 285 + GST
Choco Lava Cake Sundae – First Love
First love is sweet, exciting, gooey and full of little moments you never forget—just like Baskin Robbins Choco Lava Cake Sundae! With warm molten chocolate and creamy chocolate ice cream, it’s the perfect mix of comfort and delight.
Because some feelings (and flavours) stay with you forever.
Rs. 205 + GST