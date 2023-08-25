Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with these Unique Rakhi designs

Raksha Bandhan is almost here. An auspicious Hindu festival to celebrate the bond between siblings. The festival usually falls in August month. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrist for his prosperity, health and well-being and a brother in return showers his affection in the form of lovely gifts and pledges to protect his sister from any adversaries. To make this occasion even more special, consider these exceptional Rakhi ideas that transcend tradition. From enchanting designs tailored for the little ones to intricate pieces that embody timeless charm. So, here are some unique and gorgeous rakhi options available at IGP to celebrate the Rakshabandhan.









Kids Rakhi

● Speedy Car Adorable Kids Rakhi

This unique Rakhi features a charming miniature car design that will instantly capture young hearts. The Meena work adds a touch of elegance to the playful theme, while the threads in shades of blue and navy blue infuse a sense of vibrant joy. Elevating the experience further, the Rakhi comes complete with Roli and Chawal, ensuring that every aspect of this special occasion is perfectly embraced. Delight your younger sibling with the enchantment of our Speedy Car Adorable Kids Rakhi from IGP, as you celebrate Raksha Bandhan in a truly unforgettable way.

● Cute Kids Rakhi Set Of 3 From IGP





Make this Raksha Bandhan memorable for your siblings with this adorable set of rakhis. This set of three rakhis features quirky designs like a stethoscope, football, and crown shield moustache that are perfect for the playful siblings who you love dearly. It is ideal for siblings who like unique things. Along with the rakhis, you will also receive roli-chawal so you can perform the ceremony with ease. Get this rakhi set for your siblings and add a touch of quirkiness to your celebrations.



Designer Rakhis





● IGP Musical Brother Metal Rakhi

The times you have spent singing, laughing and jamming with your brother has made some of the fondest musical moments of life. For your guitar strumming and song humming brother, this rakhi is the best pick. The metal centrepiece is tied to soft yellow ribbon with golden zari threads.

● Evil Eye Elephant and Hamsa Rakhi Set Of 2





More than a Rakhi, it's a shield against negativity and a bearer of good fortune. This set features intricate Evil Eye elephant and Hamsa charms, embodying ancient beliefs. Accompanied by roli-chawal, each Rakhi is a masterpiece, handcrafted by skilled artisans using the finest cotton thread. A tangible token of your love, protection, and appreciation for your brother on this special day.



Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhis





● Traditional Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhi

Just as your bond with your bhai and bhabhi is a union of many emotions,ourrakhi hamper blends diverse emotions and India's traditional crafts. Adorned with pearls, lakh, Meena, and Kundan work, the bhai-bhabhirakhis stand uniquely elegant. Complete with roli chawal and delectable Kaju Katli, it's a fusion of sentiments and flavors.









● Elegant Chandrakala Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhi

Celebrating those who make your day better, our Bhaiya Bhabhi rakhi set is a masterpiece. Its pearl chandrakala design with delicate white meenakari work is attention-grabbing. Crafted to last, each rakhi embodies enduring quality and your unique bond. Complete with roli-chawal for the ceremony, gift this stunning set to your adorable bhaiya bhabhi and create beautiful memories.

Eco- Friendly Rakhis





● Swastik Bamboo Eco-Friendly Rakhi

For your eco-conscious sibling, embrace sustainability this Raksha Bandhan. Our bamboo star rakhi, and the centre has a Swastik that symbolizes good fortune and well-being, is a true symbol of care. Handcrafted by skilled artisans, it's a unique masterpiece with finest cotton thread. Included roli-chawal simplifies the ceremony. Choose to celebrate while respecting nature's balance.

Auspicious Rakhis





● Divine Antique Pearl Rakhi

Embrace divine blessings with our trio of rakhis. Shiva, Krishna, and Ganesha forms adorn these rakhis to your brothers. The copper polished metallic centrepieces are paired with soothing tiny pearl clusters and bordered with matching beads and tied with soft pink yarn.





● Charming Radha Krishna Rakhi

Gift your brother this lovely rakhi and express your love in the most amazing way. A beautiful symbol of true love, purity, and innocence, this Radha Krishna rakhi is the perfect way to show your love and appreciation for your sibling. Meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans, each rakhi is a unique masterpiece and made using the finest quality cotton thread. Along with the rakhi you will also receive roli-chawal so you can perform the ceremony with ease. Get this for your brother and express your love for him in a truly special way.

Rakhi Hampers









● Oxidized Rakhi And Delish Delights Rakhi Hamper

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan essence with our delightful hamper. In a gift box, discover four rakhis, Velvety Bar Milk and Dark Chocolates, black pepper cashews, moong dal barfi, salted roasted almonds, Meetha Lal Namkeen, and roli-chawal for the ceremony. Rakhis showcase oxidized metal motifs and blue beads—a unique blend of tradition and style, handcrafted with finest cotton thread.









● Gourmet Symphony Rakhi Hamper

What's rakhi without extravagance? Add a tasteful touch with a wondrous assortment that conveys what words cannot - Assorted set of 6 macaroons, shortbread chocolate barks, luxury floral-infused tea box, chocolate-filled cookies, set in a wooden french tray with eucalyptus